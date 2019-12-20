The new book of recipes interspersed with stories and anecdotes has been baked together by Holsworthy author Tracey Slocombe and is deeply rooted in North Devon and Torridge.

Dishes include the Ilfracombe Slammer, The River Taw, The South Molton, Hartland's Tiddy, Teddy, Toddy Pie; The Beef Torrington and The Milton Damerel - Mrs Slocombe's take on the Melton Mowbray pork pie.

Written with a strong farming/country slant, Mrs S encourages the reader to love where they live and get creative in the kitchen with commemorative dishes to their own towns, villages and landmarks.

She's also 'rounded up' a few well-known locals to feature, including Julian Seager, actor and friend of the author.

He gets a mead recipe fit for a modern-day Viking to represent one of his many film roles.

The man and spirit of Exmoor, Johnny Kingdom, also features as his widow Julie kindly gave Mrs Slocombe Johnny's favourite teatime treat to recreate.

Mrs S has even included a recipe for 'fur babies' under the Pooch and Pussy Treats section.

Also to be found in the book are Seven Drunken Nights, dedicated to creative alcoholic concoctions such as a hot cider punch and some delicious cocktails.

The book is available direct from website, www.mrsslocombe.uk and for every sale she will donate £1 towards Brain Tumour Research, inspired by her six-year-old cousin Lyra Cole from Bristol, whose charity Christmas song When a Child is Born has made it to the top of the Amazon Music Chart. The book is also available from Waterstones, or direct from Blue Poppy Publishing for wholesale enquiries.