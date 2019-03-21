Catch the live theatre show of David Walliams' Mr Stink at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple. Catch the live theatre show of David Walliams' Mr Stink at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple.

There will be a four show run of the musical adaptation from David’s acclaimed best seller from Friday, August 16 until Sunday, August 18.

The summer tour is brought to UK theatres by Sam Bradshaw Productions and Chickenshed.

It sees the very kind, but lonely, 12-year-old Chloe invite the homeless Mr Stink and his dog, Duchess, to leave behind the wooden bench where they have taken up residence and secretly move into her family’s shed.

Matters become more complicated when Chloe’s mother – who has unfulfilled political ambitions – tries to take credit for Chloe’s generosity. And precisely who is Mr Stink, anyway?

The decision to tour this imaginative and heart-warming show follows Chickenshed’s successful six week run at their resident venue last summer.

The show will also see presenter, broadcaster and journalist Jeremy Vine make his professional acting debut with a cameo performance.

Mr Stink is the second original, touching, and hilarious novel for children from David Walliams, who is a huge supporter of Chickenshed’s work.

For tickets visit www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com or call 01271 316523.