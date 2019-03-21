There will be a four show run of the musical adaptation from Davids acclaimed best seller from Friday, August 16 until Sunday, August 18. The summer tour is brought to UK theatres by Sam Bradshaw Productions and Chickenshed. It sees the very kind, but lonely, 12-year-old Chloe invite the homeless Mr Stink and his dog, Duchess, to leave behind the wooden bench where they have taken up residence and secretly move into her familys shed. Matters become more complicated when Chloes mother who has unfulfilled political ambitions tries to take credit for Chloes generosity. And precisely who is Mr Stink, anyway? The decision to tour this imaginative and heart-warming show follows Chickensheds successful six week run at their resident venue last summer. The show will also see presenter, broadcaster and journalist Jeremy Vine make his professional acting debut with a cameo performance. Mr Stink is the second original, touching, and hilarious novel for children from David Walliams, who is a huge supporter of Chickensheds work. For tickets visit www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com or call 01271 316523.