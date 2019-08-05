Catch the live theatre show of David Walliams' Mr Stink at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple. Catch the live theatre show of David Walliams' Mr Stink at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple.

There will be a four show run of the performance from Friday, August 16 until Sunday, August 18, presented by Sam Bradshaw Productions and Chickenshed.

Lucy-Mae Beacock, who was also chosen to play Matilda in the musical at the Cambridge Theatre in London, will be playing Chloe Crumb.

Chloe is a kind, but lonely 12-year-old girl who invites 'Mr Stink' the homeless man and his dog, Duchess into her family's shed.

Despite being born with birth defect spina bifida and undergoing an operation in the United States, Lucy-Mae is back to tour the UK to sing and dance her through Mr Stink.

Through the show, matters become complicated when Chloe's mother - who has unfulfilled political ambitions - tries to take credit for Chloe's generosity.

And precisely who is Mr Stink, anyway?

British presenter, broadcaster and journalist Jeremy Vine, will also make his professional acting debut with a cameo performance in the show.

Mr Stink is the second, heart-warming and side-splitting children's novel from David Walliams'.

David Walliams is a huge supporter of Chickenshed's adaptations following their roaring, successful edition of The Midnight Gang in 2017.

For tickets visit www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com or call 01271 316523.