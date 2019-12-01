The Mediaeval Baebes will be performing at Holy Trinity Church in Ilfracombe to include excerpts from their new album A Pocketful of Posies. Picture: Contributed The Mediaeval Baebes will be performing at Holy Trinity Church in Ilfracombe to include excerpts from their new album A Pocketful of Posies. Picture: Contributed

Most recognised for their title track to the renowned ITV series Victoria, the internationally acclaimed and award-winning group use ethereal harmonies to transport listeners through a myriad of ancient and forgotten languages, while being accompanied by a dazzling array of exotic and period instruments.

This unique group of vocalists and musicians weave their story-telling magic through the original settings of mediaeval texts, traditional folk songs, nursery rhymes and carols.

Musical director Katheryn Blake explained: "Our new winter show is set to be a vibrant performance that will be moving, amusing, rousing and spell-binding.

"Our music comes alive when we sing in churches and cathedrals because it was designed to be sung there, so it really is mediaeval music coming home."

The Baebes will be performing songs from their new album A Pocketful of Posies along with Christmas carol classics from their top 10 album Of Kings & Angels, the haunting and uplifting title theme for TV's Victoria and other contemporary and traditional songs.

Doors open at 7.30pm, with an 8pm start time. Tickets are available from www.mediaevalbaebes.com at a cost of £25.