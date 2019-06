The cast of 40 Petroc students will be performing Me and My Girl at the Landmark Theatre from tomorrow (Thursday, June 13) until Saturday.

The musical tells the tale of cockney costermonger Bill Snibson and his journey from rags to riches.

The show will includes songs such as The Sun Has Got His Hat On, Leaning on a Lamppost, the title song Me and My Girl and many more.

Director of the musical, Lee Baxendale, said: "This is truly a feel good show that will have you in stitches and will get you feet tapping.

"Our very talented students are accompanied by a 10-piece orchestra and this promised to be a production you will not want to miss."

The shows are at 7.30pm on Thursday and Friday, and 2.30pm on Saturday.

Tickets are available from the Landmark and Queens box offices and at www.landmark-Ilfracombe.com .