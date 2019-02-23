Find out what all the fuss is about north of the border when the band come south to The Plough Arts Centre in Torrington on Saturday, March 2.

Mànran are also the only band to host Highland and Uilleann pipes together in one line up to create a sound like no other.

Donald Shaw, Celtic Connections commented: ‘Mànran are an exceptionally talented bunch of young guys that are taking the music world by storm with their high energy, stomping tunes and phenomenal gaelic/english songs’.

Doors at The Plough open at 8pm. For tickets call 01805 624624 or go to www.theploughartscentre.org.uk .