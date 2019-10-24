The penguins from Madagascar the Musical were at JunglaRoo at Funderzone in Barnstaple to promote this week's show at the Queen's Theatre. Picture: BoomBoom Media The penguins from Madagascar the Musical were at JunglaRoo at Funderzone in Barnstaple to promote this week's show at the Queen's Theatre. Picture: BoomBoom Media

The critically-acclaimed live action tour of the smash hit Dreamworks animated movie is in town until Sunday, October 27.

Keen to get an honest review of opening night on Wednesday, October, we had a question and answer session with two local youngsters who saw the show.

Meet Ollie B and Ollie P…

You have just seen Madagascar, how was it?

Ollie P: "It was great, very funny. There was lots of lights and colour and it was loud."

What was your favourite part?

Ollie B: "I loved the penguins, they sounded exactly the same as in the movie 'Smile and Wave Boys, Smile and Wave!' They were really funny."

Ollie P: "Well there were lots of different parts I liked, I think my favourite two parts were when the penguins met the captain and knock him out and the granny on stage. My other favourite bit was every single bit including King Julian."

So who was your favourite character?

Ollie B: "My favourite characters were definitely the Penguins!"

Ollie P: "I think my favourite character was King Julien!"

What would you give it out of 10?

Ollie B: "16"

Ollie P: "11-teen million!"

What age would you recommend to go and see it?

Ollie P: "I would recommend any age as long as the minimum is about 3 and then the maximum is infinity."

…and finally, did you move it, move it?

Both: (very loudly):"YES"

The pesky penguins were also out and about in Barnstaple today (Thursday, October 24), paying a visit to JunglaRoo at Funderzone in Whiddon Valley.

You too can join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime.

Visit www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/events/madagascar/ for tickets and show times or call 01271 316523.