Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, the show is at the Queen's Theatre from Wednesday to Sunday, October 23/27.

It follows all of your favourite crack-a-lackin' friends as they escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar.

Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York's Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends - Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo - have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them. Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape - with the help of some prodigious penguins - to explore the world.

This wacky adventure for the whole family is brought to life by Selladoor Family, the producers behind James And The Giant Peach, Seussical and The Owl And The Pussycat and Hartshorn - Hook, producers of the Olivier Award-winning Rotterdam, Murder Ballad, Urinetown and American Idiot.

Madagascar - The Musical is directed by award winning Kirk Jameson with choreography from Fabian Aloise.

It is designed by Tom Rogers, with lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Chris Whybrow, musical supervision from Mark Crossland, puppet design by Max Humphries and puppet direction from Emma Brunton.

The cast includes Joseph Connor (Alex) Posi Morakinyo (Marty), Connor Dyer (Melman) Anna Barnes (Private/Mort) Esme Laudat (Rico/Lynn) Michael Larcombe (Mason/Lars) Monique Ashe- Palmer (Kowaslki) William Beckerleg (Skipper/Maurice) Hannah Victoria (Gloria) , Kieran Mortell (King Julian), Niko Kain and Gareth Moran (off-stage swings).

Visit www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/events/madagascar/ for tickets and show times or call 01271 316523.