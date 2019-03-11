Described a legend of the genre, LTJ Buken will show North Devon drum and bass fans why on March 15, 2019 at The marisco, Woolacombe Described a legend of the genre, LTJ Buken will show North Devon drum and bass fans why on March 15, 2019 at The marisco, Woolacombe

The club has been known to feature the odd top DJ or 10 on its infamous turntables, but this all time great needs no inbtroduction to drum and bass fans.

Having emerged in the early 1990s where he and Fabio virtually created the intelligent jazzy jungle sound at their club night Speed, LTJ Bukem has gone on to perform for tens of thousands around the world at every major drum and bass event.

His Good Looking record label released many unforgettable classics from the likes of PFM, Photek, Source Direct, Intense and of course the man himself.

Tracks such as Demon’s Theme, Return to Atlantis and Horizons still send a shiver down the spine of any drum and bass aficionado from that era.

LTJ Bukem’s 90 minute Marisco set will be supported by Matt Anderson and Jrumhand from 11pm until 2.30am.

Tickets are £10 in advance from www.ticketsource.co.uk/marisco-nightclub or £12 at the door.