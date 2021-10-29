Live music at Torrington Town Hall Community Fayre

There will be live music from Mariners Away at 4pm and also at 5.30pm at Torrington Town Hall - Credit: Mariners Away

Torrington Town Hall Community Fayre will be taking place next week, with live music from sea shanty masters Mariner Away.

The event, at Torrington Town Hall, will take place on Tuesday, November 2, between 3pm and 7pm.

The fayre is organised by Torrington 100, a local community organisation serving charities, societies and community groups in Torrington and the outlying villages.

It does this by connecting with the community to support them in volunteering projects, funding applications and service signposting.

Its focus is health and wellbeing and the organisation has partnered with a number of local charities and the Town Hall to bring this fabulous Fayre to Torrington.

Event organiser Martin Rawle said: “We are inviting everybody from the town and outlying villages to come and meet a host of groups, societies and charities who serve the area.

You may also want to watch:

“If you’d like to find out what support they can offer then please come along for a chat. Equally, they will have some super opportunities if you’re thinking about getting involved in your community.

“We’ll have reps from the local schools who can explain Governor roles, charities who have trustee and volunteering opportunities and then of course a whole host of free fun and nibbles courtesy of Mariners Away shanty singers and Sandford’s Bakery.

“Finally, our special guests RHS Rosemoor will be looking forward to meeting you to answer all your gardening questions. If your pot plant is poorly or your runner beans refuse to run come on in for some expert advice!”

Ed Holt of Mariners Away said: “Mariners Away are delighted to be able to support this community fayre at the Town Hall. As a long-established Devon ‘shanty crew’ we love introducing shanties and songs of the sea to new audiences and we look forward to performing for the people of Torrington at 4pm and also 5.30pm on Tuesday, November 2. For more information on Mariners Away please visit our website, Mariners Away Home.”

Darran Hill of TTVS said: “We are excited to be working with a number of key partners in support of the Torrington Town Hall Community Fayre. This is a real opportunity for people to see the fantastic work going on in their communities, and we hope it will encourage people to get involved, form new partnerships and alliances and make a real difference.

“At TTVS we provide support to community groups and volunteering, whilst we provide the lead in Torridge we do so in partnership with West Devon CVS as part of DeVA (Devon Voluntary Action). Without their support this day couldn’t go ahead.”

Anne Tattersall of Torrington Town Hall said: “We are delighted to host such an important community event. This is a great opportunity for us to showcase our beautiful historic building and to be part of great event which will bring like-minded people in the community together to see all our amazing community groups have to offer.”