Acclaimed impressionist Julian Dutton brings the classic sitcom to the live stage in a sparkling adaptation of Roy Clarke's world-famous comedy.

Julian will recreate the immortal adventures of ageing reprobates Foggy, Clegg and Compo, in three of their classic tales.

Last of the Summer Wine is officially the longest-running and one of the best-loved sitcoms in the world, still shown on UK Gold.

BAFTA-winning impressionist Julian Dutton - co-creator, writer and star of BBC1's The Big Impression, BBC 2's Pompidou with Matt Lucas, and Radio Academy Gold Award-winning series The Secret World - takes to the stage in an astonishing new recreation.

He brings to life the sublime characters, the anarchic fun, and the wry wisdom of those three hilarious Yorkshire men who ramble the hills and meadows around Holmfirth and whose adventures lit up television screens every Sunday evening for more than 30 years.

Presented as a one-man impression show (in the same manner as James Hurn's acclaimed one-man version of Hancock's Half Hour) Julian Dutton's show will be the nearest thing to seeing this classic sitcom live again.

Presenting three of their best-loved episodes - Isometrics & After, Whoops!, and the immortal Stop That Bath! - theatre audiences will delight at seeing their comedy favourites re-incarnated live onstage.

