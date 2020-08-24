Illyria's outdoor production of The Wind In The Willows kicks off The Landmark's outdoor Summer Festival. Illyria's outdoor production of The Wind In The Willows kicks off The Landmark's outdoor Summer Festival.

The theatre is hosting The Summer Festival – a socially distanced festival which will be held exclusively outside.

The festival runs until Monday, August 31, and will feature a wide variety of theatre, family fun, magic, music and comedy.

The entertainment kicks off on Thursday with two performances of The Wind In The Willows at 3pm and 5pm, which will see Kenneth Grahame’s perennial classic brought to the stage by award winning outdoor theatre company Illyria.

Mole yearns for adventure, Rat adores boats and Badger likes peace and quiet. Into their lives bursts Toad who loves fast cars and just can’t seem to help getting into trouble. Can the animals reform Toad’s character and evict the squatters from his ancestral home?

Artistic director Oliver Gray said: “Our cast of three has worked incredibly hard to put a show together in just 10 days and we’re really proud of the results.

“The show features Illyria’s usual fast and furious madcap style, alongside our hallmark high quality staging and scenery.

“We’re so pleased to give the actors the opportunity to perform again, following the Covid-secure guidelines, and proudly maintaining the professional Equity-compliant standards we’ve followed for nearly three decades. We’re really excited to be performing at The Landmark and can’t wait see how the audience reacts!”

Closing the festival on August 31 is A Midsummer Night’s Dream, presented by Three Inch Fools.

The popular thespians will be dusting off their instruments and stepping back into the great outdoors, with a riotous, three-hander version of the Shakespeare classic.

The trio will take on more than 20 characters between them for the comedy in what promises to be an incredible display of versatility.

Three Inch Fools co-founder and producer James Hyde said: “After a difficult few months, we are absolutely delighted to be preparing to perform for our fans across the country once again. For companies like ours, the opportunity to bring culture back to some of our nation’s most-loved spaces is exciting and humbling.”

Friday sees vintage inspired vocal harmony trio, Vintage Summertime with The Femmes, whisk you back to the 1940s and then take you through the years with toe-tapping tunes.

Comedy follows at 6pm and 9pm, headlined by the hilarious Simon Brodkin and introducing a host of acts from around the country, all with untried new material.

Magician and BGT finalist Ben Hart performs his most intimate magic show yet, 2 Metre Magic, in an evening of ‘close-up magic’ on the Saturday featuring his classic routines with performances at 5pm and 8pm.

With thrills, spills, surprises and social distancing plus much laughter, Pirates Ahoy, the swashbuckling summer pantomime from Made to Measure Productions, will entertain the whole family with 2pm and 5pm performances on Sunday.

For tickets and to see the full programme, head to The Landmark website.