'Kinky Boots' coming to Barnstaple's Queen's Theatre

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 12:53 PM October 25, 2021   
For the first time since February 2020, Barnstaple Musical Comedy and Dramatic Society are back at the Queen’s Theatre with their vibrant, joyful production of ‘Kinky Boots’. 

Based on the 2005 film of the same name and inspired by true events, ‘Kinky Boots’ tells the story of Charlie Price, who reluctantly inherits his father’s failing shoe factory. 

In desperate need of an idea to save the business, Charlie meets Lola, a drag queen from London, and an idea is born. 

Working together, the unlikely pair set about designing and creating a line of boots specifically for drag queens, and in doing so, take the world by storm! 

“We are all so excited to be bringing Kinky Boots to Barnstaple, and to getting back on stage doing what we all love is best is going to be simply magical,” said Jordan Buckingham, BMCDS committee member and drag queen (in the show). 

“What can audiences expect from the show? Fabulous drag queens, incredible vocals, real emotion and heart, but most importantly, you can expect to have fun, and I think right now, that’s what everybody needs, and we hope to bring it in spade loads!” 

Kinky Boots is being performed at the Queen’s Theatre, Barnstaple. Wednesday 3rd – Saturday 6th November, with performances on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 7:30pm, and Saturday at 4:00pm and 8:00pm. 

Tickets can be purchased online at www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com, or by phone: 01271 316523.

