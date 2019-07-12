SATURDAY, JULY 13

BINGO: Barton Road Community Centre, Whiddon Valley, Barnstaple, 7.30pm, for local charities.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 7.30pm.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

MUSIC CLUB: 11 to 16 years, The Small School Room, Kingsley Hall, Westward Ho! weekly 11am-1pm, supported by the Ho! Co-op Local Community Fund, all welcome, info 01237 478048.

FIBROMYALGIA SUPPORT GROUP: Regular meet ups, Saturday and Wednesday events, support and resources, for info email info@thefibroclinicsouthwest.co.uk or call 07968 511312.

RESCUE REMEDY: Live music at The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 9.30pm.

POPPIN: Social drop in, Westward Ho! Baptist Church, 10.30am-1.30pm, for all ages, free tea and coffee, why not stop by?

CAR BOOT SALE: Landkey Showground, (facing golf club), every Saturday 1-4pm, all sellers £7, more info 07802 176993.

TAW & TORRIDGE EMBROIDERERS' GROUP: Sticklepath Methodist Hall, second Saturday each month, 10am-3pm, why not come and join us for a free taster, info 01237 421341 or 01271 812995. NEW LOOK BINGO: 1-2-3 lines every game, Northam Leisure Centre (bottom hall), for ND Intensive Care, doors noon, eyes down 2.15pm, all in 310, last flyer £70, with Chunky, Barb & Sylvia, all welcome.

CROSSPATCH QUILTING GROUP: Fremington Parish Hall, second Saturday each month, 10am-4pm. New members always welcome. Info 01271 321538.

FLOWER FESTIVAL: St Thomas's Church, Kentisbury, also Sunday and Monday, 10am-5pm, refreshments available.

HILLSBOROUGH FUN DAY: Heritage themed fun day on Ilfracombe nature reserve, with bee walks, scything practice, guided heritage walks, 10am-4pm, just turn up, more info at www.northdevon-aonb.org.uk/events/hillsborough-community-activity-day or call 01271 388644.

COMBE MARTIN OPEN GARDENS: Various locations around the village, some very different gardens, 2-6pm, entry £3pp, cream teas £3.50 each, plus raffle, entry by leaflets available locally or call 01271 882787.

SHAMMICK ACOUSTIC: Open night at the Pack o' Cards, Combe Martin, 8pm, come and sing or play and listen.

JUMBLE SALE: St Peter's Church Hall, Fremington, 2-4pm, refreshments available, for the League of Friends of Barnstaple Hospital.

AGM: Barnstaple and North Devon Liberal Club, 8pm, all members welcome.

BEER & CIDER FESTIVAL: The Old Mill, Ossaborough, near Woolacombe, Saturday and Sunday, live music Sat with (3-5pm) Bicycle Repair Man and (7-9pm) Rakes Adrift, barbecue noon-9pm. Sunday music with Lionstar 7pm.

ENCORE!: Concert with excerpts and songs from the musicals, Holy Trinity Church, Atlantic Way, Westward Ho! 7pm, all welcome, retiring collection, tea & biscuits in the hall after.

FREEMASON'S OPEN DAY: Loyal Lodge 251 at Trafalgar Lawn, Barnstaple, opens its doors to the public from 10am-4pm, come and discover North Devon's oldest lodge, the history of Freemasonry and find out about their charity work, guided tours, all welcome.

TEA FUNDRAISER: For Devon Air Ambulance, tea at Fremington Methodist Church, from 3pm, various stalls, refreshments, all welcome.

SUMMER READING CHALLENGE LAUNCH: Barnstaple Library, 9am-5pm, crafts, activities, games, treats and more - no need to book, just come along and join in the fun.

SUMMER FETE: Pollyfield Centre, East-the-Water, Bideford, 2-4pm, lots of fun, stalls, games, and great raffle prizes, plus tea and cakes, all welcome.

RAILWAY OPEN WEEKEND: Tarka Valley railway, the Puffing Billy, Torrington, 10am-4pm, Saturday & Sunday, free admission, railway models, bric-a-brac, fun for all the family.

JUMBLE SALE: Northam Hall, entry 30p, for Northam Twinning Association.

SUNDAY, JULY 14

BIDEFORD SALVATION ARMY: Bideford Baptist Church, every Sunday 3-4pm, all welcome.

DIVINE SERVICE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 6.30pm.

DIVINE SERVICE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

CAR BOOT SALE: Pottington, 1-4pm, info 07802 176993.

BARNSTAPLE QUAKER MEETING: Pilton Bluecoats Academy, Abbey Road, weekly, 10.30am.

CHARITY CAR BOOT SALE: Every Sunday (weather permitting) at Tesco, Rose Lane, Barnstaple. 10am - 2pm, cars £5 vans £7, sellers 9am. All fees to British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK. Info Maureen 07999 445489.

BIDEFORD SERVICES: St Mary's Church, Bideford, 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am All Age Service, 11.30am Holy Communion; St Andrew, Alwington, 9.30am Holy Communion; St George, Monkleigh, 9.30am Parish Communion; Holy Trinity, Weare Giffard, 9.30am Morning Praise; St Nectan, Welcombe, 9.30am Holy Communion; All Hallows, Woolsery, 9.30am Holy Communion; ; St James, Parkham, 10am Sunday breakfast; St Anne, Bucks Mills, 11am Morning Worship; St Nectan, Hartland, 11am Festival Communion, 7pm Sea Sunday at The Quay; St Swithun, Littleham, 11.10am Patronal Festival; Holy Trinity, Landcross, 11.15am Parish Communion; All Saints, Clovelly, noon Sea Sunday at the Quay; St Mary & St Benedict, Buckland Brewer, 4pm Fete Service.

BRAUNTON SERVICES: 8.30am Said Eucharist, 9.45am, St Brannock's; Morning Worship, Christ Church, 9.45am, all welcome.

SONGS OF PRAISE: Part of Flower Festival weekend, St Thomas's Church, Kentisbury, 5pm.

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE SOCIETY: Sunday service 11am, 115 Boutport Street, Barnstaple, plus Sunday school for youngsters up to age 20. Informal testimony meetings including accounts of healings held every Wednesday 6.15pm.

OPEN MIC/QUIZ NIGHT: The Joiners Arms, Bideford, open mic 3-6pm, quiz 9-11pm.

TORRINGTON CAR BOOT SALE: Torrington Commons, the Old Bowling Green, every Sunday until end September, sellers from 7.30am, buyers 8am-1pm, £5 a pitch, free parking for buyers.

BIDEFORD QUAKER MEETING: Ethelwynne Brown Close, Bideford, EX39 4RH, weekly at 10.30am.

CAR BOOT SALE: Pottington, dual carriageway between Pottington and Ashford, every Sunday, sellers & cars £7, vans and trailers extra, more info 07802 176993.

RAMBLERS WALK: Bampton Station Rd CP 10.30am, Bampton Morebath & Exe Valley Way, 10 miles, info 01271 376274/07720 203737.

CONCERT: Newton St Petrock Male Voice Choir, Newport Methodist Church, 7pm, conducted by Norman Turner, followed by refreshments, all welcome.

MONDAY, JULY 15

APPLEDORE SINGERS: Appledore Baptist Church, all ladies welcome, 7.15-9pm, more info 01237 420652.

WAR GAMING CLUB: Weekly at St Johns Hall, Barnstaple Tesco (Rose Lane), from 7pm, and multiple systems supported inc War Hammer, X-Wing & Infinity.

WHIST DRIVE: Weekly, Griggs Close, Northam, new players very welcome, £1 to include tea, raffle and laughter, 7pm.

APPLEDORE ART GROUP: Friendly group meets 10am weekly, Appledore Community Hall, attendance £2 inc refreshment, all very welcome, more info 01237 425541.

BRAUNTON CAMERA CLUB: Weekly, The Fortescue House Club, Wrafton Road, Braunton, 7.30-10pm, call 01271 379940 or visit www.quillstring.co.uk/bcc

APPLEDORE TAI CHI: Weekly, Blue Lights Hall, 7.30-9pm, info Alex 07747 833490.

LET'S DANCE JIVE: Ex-Services Club, St Georges Road, Barnstaple, beginners 8pm, improvers 9.30pm, until 11. Info Sue 07817 144292.

ROLL UPS: Indoor bowls, North Devon Leisure Centre, Barnstaple, 9.30am-12noon, also Friday, all welcome.

TORRINGTON CRAFT GROUP: Meets weekly 1-4pm Methodist Church Hall, info Jeanne 01805 622650.

BINGO: The Robins Nest, Bideford FC, eyes down 7.15pm, all welcome.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Westward Ho! Appledore and Northam, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

EUCHRE-STYLE 500: Now at Marlborough Court, Bideford, weekly, 2pm, adm £1.50, tea, biscuits & raffle, all welcome, info 01271 329656.

MUSIC JAM NIGHT: Weekly at Appledore Social Club, 8.30-10.30pm, fun friendly evening to play or listen.

FREMINGTON FITNESS: The Parish Hall, weekly, 10am moderate exercise in a friendly group, 11am 30mins of gentler exercise followed by coffee, all welcome, free taster session, info 01271 345581.

KNIT & MIX: Social drop-in knitting group, Barnstaple Library, 2-4pm.

CHAIR EXERCISE: For the over 60s, chair-based class at Blue Lights Hall, Appledore, 10.30-11.30am plus Barnstaple Baptist Church 2-3pm, first class free, info Claire on 07966 166953.

MOVE IT OR LOSE IT: 60-plus class for adults who want to keep moving, active and independent, St Brannock's Church Rooms, Braunton, 11am; 2pm Pilton Church Hall, first session free, call 07810 204545.

SUMMER CONCERT: With Appledore Band, every Monday opposite the Seagate, training band 7pm, senior band 7.45pm, in St Mary's Church if wet.

FESTIVAL FORTNIGHT: Hartland Chamber Orchestra at St Nectan's Church, Hartland, 7.30pm.

LIPREADING: Free introduction to lipreading with the See Hear Centre, 19a Alexandra Road, Barnstaple, also Monday, July 22, 2pm for an hour with refreshments after, to book a place on one or both sessions call 01237 477257.

NORTH DEVON DIABETES: Local support group, monthly at Roundswell Community Centre, Barnstaple, 10.30am, this month with diabetes dietician Ellie, all welcome, more info Rose on 01271 371072 or Lyn 01769 572640.

TUESDAY, JULY 16

COFFEE MORNING & LUNCHES: Lavington Church, Bideford, 10am-1.15pm.

COFFEE MORNING: Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, meet new friends and chat, activities and facilities to suit all abilities, 10am-12.30pm.

KNIT & NATTER: Costa Coffee, Barnstaple High Street, informal and friendly group with knitters and crocheters of all ages and abilities, every Tuesday from 5.15-7.30pm.

BRIDGE GROUP: Fremington Parish Hall, 2-4.30pm, every Tuesday, all welcome, call 01271 345520 for more info.

BAND REHEARSAL: Bideford Town Band, weekly at the Band room, Victoria Park, 6.30pm beginners and Training Band. More info 01237 475653.

HEALING: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, by SNU trained healers, 10-11.45am, all welcome.

FOLK OPEN MIC: The Champ, Appledore, 7.30pm.

BOWLING: Free indoor coaching, Kingsley Bowling Club, Westward Ho!, weekly, info 01237 472507.

BINGO: Ex-services & Social Club, St Georges Road, Barnstaple, 8pm, members & signed in guests.

SILVER SPURS: Square Dance Club, student night, St John's Community Centre, Barnstaple Tesco (Rose Lane), 7-9pm.

CHUNKY'S BINGO: Marlborough Court, Bideford, 7.15pm, all cash prizes, for local charities.

BIDEFORD CAMERA CLUB: Methodist Church Hall, High Street, 7.30pm, info www.bidefordcameraclub.co.uk

ROCK POP CHOIR: Weekly, Bishops Tawton Village Hall, 7.30pm, first session free, info Jax 07891 813474.

BINGO: The Vision Centre, Slade, Ilfracombe, doors 6.30pm, start 7.45, cash prizes, parking, for local charities and groups, all welcome.

LIFE DRAWING SESSIONS: Now at Kind Studio, Braunton, 7-9pm, info 07929 531124.

NORTHAM CHORAL SOCIETY: Every Tuesday, Methodist Church Hall, Cross Street, 7.30pm, new voices always welcome, info 01237 478406.

HANDBALL: Weekly, Bideford Blacks Handball Club, Kingsley Sports Hall, 5.30-7pm (U12 & U14), 7-9pm (U16 and over), info bidefordblack@gmail.com

HAPPY DANCE FOR OVER 50S: St Peter's Church Hall, Fremington from 11.30am - 12.30pm followed by a friendly cuppa.

FUN & FELLOWSHIP: Bideford Salvation Army, Bideford Baptist Church Upper Hall, 2-3.30pm.

OCEANVIEW: Country Music Club, Alverdiscott Village Hall, 8.15-11pm, live music with Cliff Weston, all welcome, info Dennis on 01271 378273.

OPEN MIC: Acoustic open mic with Dogleg, The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 8-11pm.

CHAIR EXERCISE: For the over 60s, chair-based class at Newport Church Hall, Barnstaple 2-3pm, first class free, info Claire on 07966 166953.

COFFEE MORNING: Barnstaple Parish Church, 10am-noon, for church funds, weekly, all welcome.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers one week from Torrington, Frithelstock, Buckland Brewer and Weare Gifford, the next from Torrington, St Giles, Roborough, Frithelstock to Barnstaple town centre or supermarkets, £5 return, door-to-door. Call Shirley Davies on 07776 414740.

MUSICAL MEMORIES: The Vision Centre, Slade, Ilfracombe, for people with Alzheimer's/memory problems & their carers, first & third Tues of the month, 2-4pm, free parking, all welcome, more info 01271 863944 or 882927.

TORRINGTON WALK: With Torridge Walk & Talk, meet Dartington Crystal car park 10.30am, all welcome, info 01237 421528.

TRADITIONAL JAZZ: The Fox, Fremington, live band from 7.30pm.

CONCERT: Bideford Keyboard & Organ Club, with Nicholas Martin, 7.30pm, Methodist Church Hall, High Street, adm £3 members, £5 visitors.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

CASH BINGO: Appledore Hall. All cash prizes, running jackpot game, 7.15pm.

BIDEFORD HEALING GROUP: Every Wednesday, at the Sea Cadets Hall, Victoria Park, 10am-12noon, all very welcome.

THE VOICE: Community Choir, rehearsal, now at Barnstaple Rugby Club, 7.15-9pm, new singers welcome, info www.rejoicethevoice.org

BARNSTAPLE JUBILEE SINGERS: Join us 7.30-9pm, call Marilyn on 01271 830869 or Maureen 378719.

BLUES OPEN MIC: The Champ, Appledore, 9pm.

BIDEFORD PHOENIX MORRIS: Weekly practice, Baptist Church, Bideford, 7.30pm, all welcome, info 01237 473798/420820.

TALKS & TALES: Combe Martin Community Centre, come along and share your memories of life in the village, 2-4pm, tea & coffee, info 01271 883784.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Barnstaple Salvation Army Hall, Oakleigh Road, 1 or 5.30pm (depending on leader availability), info 01271 321972.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Hartland, Clovelly, Woolsery and Welcombe, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

BINGO: Northam Leisure Centre, all cash prizes, flyer of £100, for Over & Above SBU appeal.

BIDEFORD FOLK DANCE CLUB: Northam Hall, 7.30pm, partners or experience not necessary, info 01237 423554.

BIDEFORD SEW SOCIABLE: Lavington Church Rooms (entrance Willet Street), come to sew, craft & natter, 7-9pm, details on Facebook.

SALSA CLASSES: The Coaching Inn, South Molton, for beginners, 7-8.30pm, all welcome, info 07549 291925.

DIGITAL ASSIST: Barnstaple Library, for those needing a little extra help with computing and getting started, 2.30-5.30pm, book at the library or call 01271 318780.

COLOURING & COFFEE: Fun colouring group for grown ups, Barnstaple Library 2-4pm.

FREE TAI CHI: Classes for 50-plus, weekly, the G4 Studio, Dadden Court, Clovelly Road Industrial Estate, Bideford, the charity provides gentle exercise for all those with mobility problems, post or pre-op, more info Ellie 07910 073463.

OPEN DAY: Alwington Church, EX39 5DA, every Wednesday in June, July & August, 10.30am-3.30pm, teas & coffees available, all welcome.

MIDWEEK WORSHIP: Christ Church, Braunton, 10.15am, followed by coffee and biscuits.

RAMBLERS WALK: NICE AND EASY Winsford Village CP 10.30am, Bye Common and River Exe, 5 miles, info 01271 376274/07720 203737.

CONCERT: Golden Coast Big Band, with music from the Glen Miller era, Emmanuel Church, Ilfracombe, 8.15pm, all welcome.

BIDEFORD RAILWAY HERITAGE CENTRE: Volunteer working parties meet every Wednesday at 10am at Bideford Station. For more info call 07854 590503.

FREMINGTON WALK: With Torridge Walk & Talk, meet New Inn car park 11am, all welcome, info 01271 860780.