Pigstock 2019. Picture: Panoptic Motion Pigstock 2019. Picture: Panoptic Motion

The renowned DJ will be bringing two hours of 90s dance anthems to the main stage to close out the festival on Saturday, May 16.

Judge Jules isn't the only act confirmed for the festival, which is held opposite the Big Sheep in Abbotsham.

Opening the festival is dance troupe Boogie Storm, which rose to fame in Britain's Got Talent dressed as Stormtroopers.

The day will be hosted by children's TV legends Dick and Dom.

Pigstock founder Matt Samuel said: "This year will be a huge one, we are so happy with our bookings. We still have a full band listing to be announced later in the year."

This year's festival promises to add even more activities, shows and free things for families to do.

Rick Turner from The Big Sheep said: "We have been a Pigstock sponsor from the start and watched this festival grow. It has a great formula, offering something for everyone, and providing a fantastic event for North Devon locals to call their own. We very much look forward to working with the Pigstock team."

Early bird tickets, costing £29.95 for adults and £17.50 for children, are available at the Pigstock website.