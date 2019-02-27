The string quartet is designed for more intimate settings than his 11-piece big band The Remnant Kings, which has appeared at major UK venues supported by the release of the album Afterglow.

The stripped back string band features Jon Boden on fiddle, guitars, concertina and stomp-box, with Helen Bell on viola, Morven Bryce (violin) and Lucy Revis (cello).

Jon is excited about the Remnant Strings tour, which he says as a fiddle player is exhilarating to be immersed in the sound of string arrangements.

Intricate arrangements can get a bit lost in the big band sound, so this reduced version offers the band a great way of playing the songs and reintroduces them to new audiences.

During the show, Jon tells the story of the album Afterglow, which is about a post-oil world, following the course of two lovers over the night of a city carnival.

The big band was a big spectacle, and Jon says he finds it exciting to be able to play the more intimate acoustic version of the material.

Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets are available from 01805 624624 or go to www.theploughartscentre.org.uk .