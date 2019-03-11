Ariadne by John Hurford - see more of his work at the White Moose Gallery in Barnstaple Ariadne by John Hurford - see more of his work at the White Moose Gallery in Barnstaple

It runs from tomorrow (Thursday, March 14) until March 30 and will showcase John’s early psychedelic work from the mid 1960s for the first time.

The exhibition is described as an immersive experience of light, sound and art at the gallery in Trinity Street.

It will be divided up into an installation (recreation of a 1960s ‘hippy pad’), a chill out area with a light show, bean bags, music and a gallery space with a collection of John’s psychedelic work to the present day - featuring paintings, books, record covers and posters.

John said: “Psychedelia exploded onto everyone minds in the middle to late sixties. I was living and working on the farm where I had been born eighteen years earlier in the middle of North Devon.

Psychedelic Two by John Hurford Psychedelic Two by John Hurford

“I was interested in music and had always loved drawing but didn’t do it at school. When I saw the first sparks of psychedelic art coming from the West Coast of America and on record covers it inspired me to send my art into the various underground magazines at the time.

“My work appeared in OZ, International times and Gandalf’s Garden. I printed my own posters and sold them door to door in university halls of residence. Most of the originals of this work are in the collection of the Victoria and Albert Museum but many copies and originals will on display at the exhibition.”

Entry to the gallery is free from Monday to Friday, 10am-5pm and 11am to 3pm on Saturday.