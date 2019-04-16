The festival, opposite the Big Sheep in Abbotsham, promises a weekend of fun on May 18-19.

On the Saturday enjoy live music from midday to 10.30pm from headliner Jo Wiley as well as Electric Swing Circus, The Shadowhawk Duo, Doctor and the Medics, Eliza and the Bear, Laid Blak and Andy Day.

There will also be free kids' entertainment including a kids' stage headlined by TV star Andy Day.

Other highlights include a food village, free entry to The Big Sheep, a bar with local ciders, ales and spirits, and 'big boy games' of axe throwing, clay pigeon shooting and more.

And on the Sunday there will be a 'chill out' day with live comedy, music and more.

There will be buses running to the festival as well as free parking.

Tickets cost £29.95 for adults, £19.95 for under 18s. Buy them at: https://bit.ly/2B9xndk