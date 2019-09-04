Jackson Live in Concert sees CJ on his latest UK tour recreating the Michael Jackson experience with his rendition of all his favourite songs.

CJ is touted as one of the most experienced, dedicated and respected Jackson performers on the circuit today.

According to promoter Sweeney Entertainments he perfectly captures the energy of Michael's live shows and has the look, the moonwalk and the voice.

Julie Sweeney, co-founder with Peter Sweeney, said: "This phenomenal concert show, headlined by the sensational CJ, offers a 100 per cent live Michael Jackson experience.

"Showcasing timeless songs, still known and loved across the world, CJ with his band and dancers bring a faithful reproduction of a Michael Jackson concert to each and every performance."

The show starts at 7.30pm. For tickets call 01271 316523 or visit www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com