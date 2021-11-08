News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
International musicians to work with Great Torrington School

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 4:01 PM November 8, 2021
George Todica

George Todica - Credit: Queens Theatre

Young Musicians Support, a North Devon charity, is bringing two outstanding musicians to work with Great Torrington School in November and also to give a public concert in the Parish Church.

George Todica, born in Romania, and a graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and the Royal College of Music, returns after two previous solo concerts in North Devon which were received most warmly. 

This time he comes to partner Charlotte Hoather, a soprano who is also a graduate of the two same Colleges, a regular performer with Scottish Opera who has won several international prizes and performed at the Metropolitan Opera in New York. 

She was also selected to be one of the professional singers for the BBC tv show 'I Can See Your Voice'. 

Their programme will take us from Italian Opera to American Music Theatre, via Gilbert and Sullivan, featuring favourite works by many composers, including Mozart, Verdi, Puccini, Donizetti, Gershwin and Bernstein. 

The concert is on Tuesday 23rd November at 7.30 p.m. in St. Michael and All Angels Church. Tickets, available from the church, are £12, or £2 for anyone under 18 years of age and £2 for an accompanying adult. 

Profits from the concert will provide financial help for young people in North Devon. 

