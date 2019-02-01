The latest show from The Instow Players and written by Jenny Hunt may appear to be the usual Aladdin panto, but the audience will enjoy some new plot twists and quirky characters.

It takes place at the hall from Thursday, February 21 until Saturday, February 23, with doors at 6.15pm and curtain up at 7pm.

A percentage of proceeds will go towards Instow Primary School for musical instruments.

Brand new songs have been composed especially for the show by the musical director Jim McCormack of Instow.

Audiences can expect many corny jokes and their participation is encouraged, some of the audience may even find themselves part of the show.

As can be expected with any panto, boys will be girls and girls will be boys with a unisex camel thrown in for laughs (subject to a good supply of dates being available).

There will be a bar and generous raffle prizes. Tickets are now on sale at Johns Deli in Instow.