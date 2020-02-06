The show runs at Instow Parish Hall from Thursday, February 20 to Saturday, February 22.

The adult panto has been written by David Crump and Paul Simcox and will feature plenty of jokes, plenty of laughs and well-known songs to ensure audience participation.

This performance follows on from the group's previous sell out shows that have contributed funds for Instow Primary School and funds will also be allocated this year to a local village cause.

The plot twist combines two well-known stories but will the Fox eat the more modern Granny or will the Piggies succumb?

Can they be saved or will the evil stepmother win the day?

A bar and soft drinks will be available, plus a raffle with plenty of prizes.

Tickets are available from John's of Instow and show-goers are advised to book early as demand is usually high.