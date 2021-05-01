Ilfracombe Drive-In Cinema returns this May

Published: 9:00 AM May 1, 2021

After sell-out successes in 2020, giving much-needed enjoyment to thousands of people during the hardship of coronavirus restrictions, Ilfracombe Round Table’s Drive-In Cinema will return in May.

The latest guidelines now allow such events to take place, so people of North Devon can treat themselves to a well-deserved night out after a long winter lockdown.

On 14th, 15th and 16th May locals can enjoy screenings of smash hit musical The Greatest Showman, classic surf-crime thriller Point Break, or the eponymous drive-in movie Grease.

All proceeds from the screenings will go to Ilfracombe Round Table’s charitable projects, making a difference to those most in need in these difficult times.

Tickets can be purchased at northdevondriveincinema.eventbrite.com. Organisers are urging people to book tickets as soon as possible, because they won’t last long.

“We’re so happy that the latest guidelines allow for our Drive-In Cinema to take place again,” said Kieran Fisher from Ilfracombe Round Table.

“It was a source of such joy for North Devon last year and after a long, dark winter lockdown local people deserve something fun like this to look forward to. Tickets have only just gone on sale but already a third have been snapped up, so we’d encourage people to book in now or they’ll miss out.”

During the first national lockdown, Ilfracombe Round Table saw the need for an event which could bring people together and give them a sense of normalcy. However, the need to be covid-safe was also imperative, so the idea of a Drive-In Cinema was born.

Kieran added: “It’s proved to be the perfect way to enjoy a night out right now. The feedback we had from our 2020 screenings was just mind-blowing.

“We were so humbled by everyone who told us what a big difference it had made to their lives, during such a tough time of being mostly stuck indoors.”

In order to make the Drive-In Cinema possible, Ilfracombe Round Table invested heavily in purchasing all the necessary equipment, including projector, in-car sound systems and screen.

“We felt it was worth investing in this, because we knew it would be a great way to bring the community together, at a time when that was desperately needed. However, we couldn’t believe how popular it would become. We put on around 20 events last year across North Devon, and each one sold out quicker than the last. So, it really is important to book in now because we expect tickets to get snapped up quickly again.” Kieran added.

The popularity of Ilfracombe Round Table’s Drive-In Cinema was not just down to the need for fun events during coronavirus restriction, but also due to the unique experience offered. “We wanted to make sure this was a proper, authentic Drive-In experience,” said Kieran.

“So, we have some fun and games over the microphone before the film, and we offer classic cinema food delivered straight to your car as well. It really is a cracking night out and it is badly needed by our community, who’ve gone through a long and tough lockdown this winter.” Ilfracombe Round Table, a registered charity, is a group of young men who aim to make a difference in their community.

By staging fundraising events like this, they support local worthy causes and individuals in need. Kieran said: “Recently we’ve helped provide Christmas dinners to homeless people, Easter eggs for children of needy families and funding for a new youth club. So every pound raised through the Drive-In Cinema will really make a difference in the local community. It’s yet another reason to come along and enjoy a well-earned night out.”

The latest Drive-In Cinema events will take place at Ilfracombe Rugby Club on Friday 14th, Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th May.

Tickets are just £22 per car (including as many people as you can fit in your vehicle!) making it a great value night out.