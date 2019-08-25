I Caught a Glimpse, by Wayne Thomas, follows the author's fishing career of more than 50 years from tiny Exmoor streams to the open sea.

A launch event is being held at Blakewell fishery near Barnstaple on Saturday, August 31 and all are welcome to go along between 1.30pm and 4pm.

Wayne started fishing in Combe Martin as a child and caught his first fish aged seven or eight-years-old - now aged 58, he is still fascinated by angling, whatever type he does or fish he pursues.

The book contains his own fishing stories along with many recollections from others.

He said: "I do appreciate that help I have had from anglers in North Devon in sharing their stories and the book is really not about me, it's about them.

"One of the things you will pick up from the book is what we have lost and how good the fishing once was and what has declined.

"I started writing the book 10 years ago and even since then a lot has changed."

The launch event will also feature a showing of the film Artificial, about the plight of wild salmon due to the impact of salmon farming.

I Caught a Glimpse is available to pre-order at https://thelittleegretpress.co.uk/pre-orders .