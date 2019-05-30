It will be a laugh a minute with the Hormonal Housewives featuring 'Allo 'Allo's Vicki Michelle at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple. Picture: Darren Bell It will be a laugh a minute with the Hormonal Housewives featuring 'Allo 'Allo's Vicki Michelle at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple. Picture: Darren Bell

The witty, topical, rude and extremely funny sketch show features Vicki - of Emmerdale and 'Allo 'Allo fame, where she starred as waitress Yvette - alongside Josephine Partridge (Top Girls) and writer/comedian Julie Coombe.

The show, written by Julie and John MacIsaac, directed by David Janson, is on a UK spring tour.

It's a no-holds-barred production that blasts its way through a catalogue of women's bits, leaving no stone unturned.

So that's weight gain, weight loss, mood swings, housework, homework, electrolysis, men, sex, working out, staying in, going out, celebrity gossip, a lot of chocolate and more besides.

No subject is taboo and no thought too private as the challenges of modern womanhood are sliced, diced and put to rights by this vivacious cast.

It's a laugh-out-loud girls' night out that men should probably sneak into as well.

Audiences will also be treated to some of the very best bits from the previous tour of this smash-hit show too.

The show starts at 7.30pm. For tickets call 01271 316523 or visit www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com .