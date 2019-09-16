The music festival will be held on Saturday, September 21 from noon to 10pm with stages in the village hall and the church.

The MusicFest headliner is Edwyn Collins, supported by Manchester singer songwriter Dominic Lawson and featuring local artists.

On the band stage in the village hall there will be Bluejay, Brieya May, Kingpin and Rakes Adrift with more performers on the church stage which include Making Waves, Waistcoat Man, Loveday Williams and Dave Starr.

There is something for everyone with a range of blues, folk classical, rock, pop and soul.

There will be a range of street food as well as a bar.

Free parking available at the event.

Full event tickets £17 for adults and children, afternoon tickets (noon to 6pm) £6, children up to 16 for free (afternoon only).

Tickets available from www.eventbrite.co.uk .