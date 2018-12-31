His 8pm show at the George Hotel is a Plough Arts Centre event and and brings this self-effacing comic to a new North Devon audience.

‘A man, a plan, a girl with fake tan’ tells the story of when George was 12 and he fell for the most beautiful, most orange girl in Stockport.

To win her heart, he decided he needed to act less like a boy and more like a man. Specifically, the coolest man in Britain at that point: Liam Gallagher.

George looks back on life as a teenager in a world that was going crazy for Britpop, Minidiscs and New Labour. He was a self-assured geek who was trying so hard to be cool but getting it so, so wrong.

For tickets and information call the box office on 01805 624624 or visit www.theploughartscentre.org.uk .