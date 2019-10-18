The Gatsby Gun Runners from South Devon will be playing a gig at Latitude 48 in the High Street.

They have been likened to the English version of Carolina-based folk and bluegrass band The Dead South.

The Gatsby Gun Runners are a lively upbeat modern band formed from a trio of experienced session musicians who have some 40 years or more of live performance experience between them.

The band has just launched its first single - The Cheat - now available to download on all the usual music download sites and there is a new album coming out in December too.