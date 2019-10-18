A hugely experienced modern country and blues band that is aiming to go places is making its Barnstaple debut tomorrow night (Saturday, October 19).

The Gatsby Gun Runners from South Devon will be playing a gig at Latitude 48 in the High Street.

They have been likened to the English version of Carolina-based folk and bluegrass band The Dead South.

The Gatsby Gun Runners are a lively upbeat modern band formed from a trio of experienced session musicians who have some 40 years or more of live performance experience between them.

The band has just launched its first single - The Cheat - now available to download on all the usual music download sites and there is a new album coming out in December too.