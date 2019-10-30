The feelgood, all singing, all dancing show comes to the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple on Monday, May 18, 2020, with Gareth reprising his role as Willard.

Packed with 1980s tracks, the story sees city boy Ren arrives in a rural backwater American town to learn to his horror that dancing and rock 'n' roll are banned.

He takes matters into his own hands and soon has the whole town on its feet.

Gareth Gates shot to fame with the first series of Pop Idol and went on to sell more than five million records - his version of Unchained Melody is the third best selling single of the 'noughties'.

More recently Gareth has enjoyed a successful career on stage, with credits including Les Misérables, Legally Blonde and Joseph

and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

He said: "I'm thrilled to be back playing the role of Willard in the 2020 UK tour of Footloose.

"I had so much fun the first time around that I jumped at the chance to play such an exciting role again.

"I was born in 1984, the year Footloose the movie was first released; I used to watch the movie lots as a kid not knowing some years later I'd be playing the 'cowboy that can't dance' on stages up and down the country. I'm a terrible dancer, so it's pretty much life imitating art.

"The show is packed with classic 80s hits - and audiences get to see a little more of me than they bargained for! I can't wait to be back on tour with such an incredible show."

Visit www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com for tickets ticket information or call 01271 316523.