Catch Gareth Gates' Christmas Cracker before it leaves Barnstaple
Lisa Bengey
- Credit: contributed
Pop Idol favourite Gareth Gates and Nicki French of Eurovision fame have been delivering a crazy cacophony of Christmas cheer at the Queen’s Theatre in Barnstaple this past week.
There are still tickets available for shows today (Wednesday, December 30) at 2.30pm and 6.30pm as well as on Thursday, December 31 at 2.30pm.
There's nothing quite like a Christmas variety show for a festive feast of fun and frolics the whole family can enjoy together, and Gareth Gates' Christmas Cracker is no exception!
Gareth and Nicki are also joined by father and son comedy duo Simmons and Simmons and international circus performer Naomi Scott.
Simmons and Simmons provide laughs a plenty for all ages with their on-stage capers.
There are loads of funny moments throughout that give the audience the giggles and I laughed most as they performed the disappearing cupboard trick, (those of a certain age will enjoy seeing Sooty again!), the silk trick and the stairs scenes (one of which gives 'break a leg' a whole new meaning!).
What I loved most about this act is the wonderful relationship they have as father and son and how much they enjoy being on stage together.
Multi-platinum selling recording artist Nicki French gets the audience in a festive mood by belting out a number of Christmas classics including All I Want For Christmas and a beautiful bespoke version of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas sung a cappella.
She shimmers in stunning sequin gowns and gives Gareth his Christmas wish by singing a wonderful duet with him.
Aerialist Naomi Scott wows with dangerous mid-air stunts and that make you catch your breath as she plunges towards the floor in places.
She truly masters the silks and hoop that are suspended from the ceiling during the show, and almost makes it look easy!
Last, but certainly not least, Gareth Gates (my late mother-in-law's favourite celeb) steals the show with a few of his best loved songs including Unchained Melody (which was a big hit for him) and a few Christmas songs of choice including Last Christmas and a couple of carols he sang beautifully while playing piano.
Treat your family to some tickets for Christmas - for your peace of mind, there are many measures in place to ensure your safety so you can sit back, relax and enjoy the show.
For tickets go to https://www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/events/gareth-gates-christmas-cracker.