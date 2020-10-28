Gareth Gates' Christmas Cracker is coming to the Queen's Theatre this December. Gareth Gates' Christmas Cracker is coming to the Queen's Theatre this December.

The singer, who was the runner-up in the original series of ITV’s Pop Idol in 2002, is set to headline Gareth Gates’ Christmas Cracker at Barnstaple’s Queen’s Theatre this festive period.

The show will celebrate the best of variety and pantomime, with hilarious comedy routines and show-stopping numbers which will entertain the whole family.

The show opens on Monday, December 21, and will run until New Year’s Eve, with social distancing measures in place.

Since Pop Idol, Gareth’s career has seen him notch 3.5million record sales and he has established himself as a stage star, headlining West End shows including Les Miserables and Joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Joining Gareth on the bill for his Christmas Cracker are singer Nicki French and father and son comedy double act Simmons and Simmons.

Nicki is no stranger to Barnstaple, having played the evil witch in the Beauty and the Beast pantomime at the Queen’s Theatre in 2017.

Her cover of Total Eclipse of the Heart has sold five million copies and topped charts across the globe.

She said: “I am delighted and honoured to have been invited back to beautiful Barny for this special variety Christmas Cracker.

“I have very happy memories of my previous Christmas season at the Queen’s Theatre as it was the very first time I got to fly on stage. I’m glad that I will get to show the town I am not really evil and I’m hoping for the first time in a long while I don’t get booed”.

Simmons and Simmons are two of the UK’s leading pantomime performers. Between them they’ve totted up 70 different productions and have starred alongside the likes of Brian Conley, Ken Dodd and Neil Morrissey.

The show will also contain one or two surprises including the breathtaking aerial acrobatics of international circus performer Naomi Scott and a very special guest appearance from Santa Claus.

Gareth Gates’ Christmas Cracker will be performed at Barnstaple’s Queen’s Theatre from Monday 21st December to Thursday 31st December 2020. Tickets are on sale, with prices starting at just £13.50. To book or for further information please visit queenstheatre-barnstaple.com.