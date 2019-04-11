Forever Anthems is the brainchild of Dan Edmonds and Paul Robinson, of bands The Midnight Toys and Low Tide Theory respectively.

They will write and record a personalised song for couples – a ‘once-in-a-lifetime original surprise’ as Dan puts it.

He said: “The idea came to me when I wrote and recorded a song for my wife.

“I had no idea her reaction would be so overwhelming and intense. To put it bluntly, she was a blubbering mess.

“And it doesn’t just have to be wedding songs. We can write you a break up song if you like, or a tribute to a dearly loved family member or pet.”

The team has a roster of male and female vocalists to choose from and can create a song in any genre, from pop to funk, or metal to 1960s classic sounds.

Find out more at the Forever Anthems Facebook page or go to www.foreveranthems.co.uk .