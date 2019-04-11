Two North Devon musicians have teamed up to offer a very unique service for anyone who ever wanted to create a song for a loved one but lacked the musical skills.

Forever Anthems is the brainchild of Dan Edmonds and Paul Robinson, of bands The Midnight Toys and Low Tide Theory respectively.

They will write and record a personalised song for couples – a ‘once-in-a-lifetime original surprise’ as Dan puts it.

He said: “The idea came to me when I wrote and recorded a song for my wife.

“I had no idea her reaction would be so overwhelming and intense. To put it bluntly, she was a blubbering mess.

“And it doesn’t just have to be wedding songs. We can write you a break up song if you like, or a tribute to a dearly loved family member or pet.”

The team has a roster of male and female vocalists to choose from and can create a song in any genre, from pop to funk, or metal to 1960s classic sounds.

