North Devon’s Christmas Farmers Markets back at The Big Sheep for 2021

North Devon’s Christmas Farmers Markets are returning to The Big Sheep for 2021 and this year will be extra special - Credit: The Big Sheep

North Devon’s Christmas Farmers Markets are back at The BIG Sheep and this year we at the North Devon Gazette are delighted to be the media sponsor, helping our farmers and local food community.

This Christmas why not abandon your routine weekly supermarket shopping, avoiding the stress of trolley bashing, forget the hustle and bustle of high street shopping and enjoy the social buzz of a fantastic traditional country farmer’s market where you can stock up on fresh, yummy food and discover a whole new experience in shopping. The BIG Sheep’s famous annual Christmas markets are for all food lovers.

The markets make it easy to buy local produce, perfect for a tasty Christmas spread - Credit: The Big Sheep

Visitors to this year’s markets will need to bring plenty of shopping bags as they will be tempted by the many delicious delights that our local producers have to offer.

The BIG Sheep will be transformed into a ‘perfect pantry’ for food lovers with a festive feast all under one roof. The popular markets will be displaying the very best of locally produced food and drink and everyone is welcome to come along on Saturday 3rd, 10th, 17th and Wednesday 21st December from 9am to 1pm to enjoy the social buzz of the market and fill their bags with fresh and local for the festive season – FREE entry for all.

The Christmas markets have something for every member of the family to enjoy - Credit: The Big Sheep

As soon as customers enter the markets, they will be assailed with enticing smells wafting through the indoor market tantalizing their taste buds. Shoppers can sample before buying, catch up with friends with coffee and support local producers while stocking up on fresh locally produce, cutting down on air miles.

When you serve up your festive feast this year friends and family will be able to taste the difference of the fresh local poultry, game, fish, pork, beef or gammon and with the selection of wreaths and Christmas trees on offer, you will be able to create the perfect spread.

Crowds at a previous Christmas market at The Big Sheep - Credit: The Big Sheep

Rick Turner, director of the flock at the BIG Sheep family attraction in North Devon who was born into a seventh-generation farming family and has been running the markets since 1999. The inspiration was that with many of the local farmers were struggling to make ends meet and this was an opportunity for them to earn some money to pay for their family Christmas.

“The markets have become a Christmas institution and it is so great to be hosting them again in 2021” said Rick Turner.

“They are truly magical, with local people a day enjoying their chance to buy some of the best, freshest and certainly tastiest local foods direct from the farmers. From turkeys to sprouts on the stalk, farmhouse cheeses to mouth-watering Christmas cakes. Farmer's wives have always been excellent cooks and there is no better place for them to sell their fantastic produce or for the people of Devon to buy the very best Christmas food ever!

“These are hosted in our massive indoor barn and so there is great air flow which makes this the perfect venue for current Covid times – undercover and totally safe – we have spaced the stall holders out to give everyone more room and have hand-picked the best ones we thin are really special.”

Why not enjoy some locally brewed beer? - Credit: The Big Sheep

For further info please contact Rick@thebigsheep.co.uk or 07774 255288.

A full list of the Farmers Market stalls is available at www.thebigsheep.co.uk