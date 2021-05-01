New Barnstaple restaurant offers Fine Dining at Home

Published: 12:47 PM May 1, 2021 Updated: 1:59 PM May 1, 2021

Barnstaple’s Maiden Arch by Robert Bryant will be opening on Maiden Street on May 21. - Credit: Tim Lamerton Photography

Fine dining may seem like a distant memory after months of living through a pandemic but a new Michelin guide recommended restaurant in Barnstaple is giving people everything they need to cook something special at home.

Barnstaple’s Maiden Arch by Robert Bryant will be opening on Maiden Street on May 21. If you cannot wait to book a table Robert’s Fine Dining at Home is definitely something worth exploring.

Included in his Fine Dining at Home box is everything needed for two taster menus as well as detailed instructions, clearly labelled packaging and produce, menus and a small gift from Robert's kitchen to yours.

The Fine Dining at Home menu offers customers just a taste of the skills, techniques and passion Robert has to offer - Credit: Archant/Joe Bulmer

Gazette editor Joe Bulmer caught up with Robert this week, who has worked in kitchens alongside Michelin star chefs Raymond Blanc, Michael Caines and Thomas Carr, to find out more about Barnstaple’s newest restaurant and what people can expect from the chef’s ‘takeaway’ offering.

“Our Fine Dining at Home offering has come a long way,” said Barnstaple born chef, Robert.

“We got shut down due to the pandemic in March and opened again in August. We did the Fine Dining at Home for eight weeks. Initially it was a simple three course menu.

“Now I would say our grandest dish is the Beef Wellington. The beef is given a water bath before cooking so we avoid any soggy bottomed wellingtons.

“Our dining at home boxes come with a menu, instructions, petit fours and party poppers. We’ve had customers send in pictures of themselves dressing up to eat the tasting menus at home. We really want to give people something special to look forward to in these difficult times.”

'The beef is given a water bath before cooking so we avoid any soggy bottomed wellingtons.' - Credit: Archant/Joe Bulmer

Other Fine Dining at Home dishes include: Pressed Ham Knuckle with Roast Chicken skin, Pickled Shimieji Mushroom, Goose Fat and Truffle Soil as well as Orkney Scallop with Casserole of Cucumber, Prawn, Baby Leek and Caviar.

The Fine Dining at Home menu offers customers just a taste of the skills, techniques and passion Robert has to offer but to get the full Robert Bryant experience you really will have to book a table.

“I think of our food as modern British cuisine with classic influences,” said Robert.

“I want to cook food that is obviously delicious but once we are more established, I won’t be afraid to experiment.

“Barnstaple’s been missing a good fine dining restaurant for some time. What I’m looking to do is blow people away with the food, flavour combinations, presentation, service and the quality of ingredients.

He added: “I want to show people food they haven’t seen before and get them out of their food comfort zone.”