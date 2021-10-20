Bideford's First Food and Drink Festival coming soon

Published: 12:00 PM October 20, 2021

Bideford’s First Food and Drink Festival is coming to Bideford Pannier Market on Sunday, November 28.

The event is the first of its kind in Bideford and the organisers of the event cannot wait to fill the Market Hall with a wide variety of food and drink offerings.

Providing the perfect opportunity for high quality local food and drink vendors to market their produce - Credit: Lucy Lowe

Bideford Pannier Market is steeped in history and is the perfect venue for such a celebration of all things food and drink.

The market is the third and final event in the Welcome Back to Bideford series of events funded by HM Welcome Back Fund and aims to showcase what our local area has to offer and welcome shoppers back now the regulations have eased.

There will be an amazing selection of food and drinks, with something for everybody’s taste; street food, chilli preserves, seafood, cakes, bakes, chocolate, vegan food, locally sourced meat and fish, fresh organic fruit and veg, loaded desserts, crepes, coffee, gin, craft beers, cider and so much more will be on offer.

The event will also feature talks, workshops and demonstrations throughout the day, live music and choirs, with a chance for people of all ages to get involved.

With our resident and guest craft traders there will be treats galore on offer – a fantastic opportunity to pick up some beautiful gifts and unique treasures.

The event has a Christmas theme and will include a giant snow globe – the perfect photo opportunity for visitors, Santa's Grotto and more.

Keep an eye on the event page to keep up to date – search Welcome Back to Bideford to find the event on Facebook.

If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact Lucy on 07518066623 or email lucyloweevents@outlook.com

