Artisan Collective Christmas Fair coming to Torrington

Torrington’s Town Hall will be turned in to an Aladdin’s Cave full of beautiful bespoke gifts and delicious food and drinks on Saturday, November 20, for festive gift and artisan food wonderland.

There will be a host of festive flavours and goodies to try, from mouth-watering traditional cider, craft apple and elderflower gin and spiced apple rum. If you have a sweet tooth, you can sample some divine chocolates and home-made fudge. The smells of India will be encapsulated in home-made chutneys and will be perfect partners to serve with a selection of our fresh seasonal vegetables and organic meats and poultry.

A really exciting diversity of local creatives will be showing and selling their work for the first time and local food and drink producers will be offering delicious samples of their wares. So why not avoid the hustle and bustle of leaving shopping to the last minute and take advantage of this opportunity to buy inspiring presents for Christmas.

Emily Clark, member of the Castle Hill Creatives group, is looking forward to the event, she said: “Aside from the serious impact that Covid has had on all our lives, there have also been some more welcome, positive outcomes: One local example has been the emergence of ‘Castle Hill Creatives’, a group of talented, professional artists and craft workers who now exhibit regularly in central venues. Our first year will end with what we hope will be our most exciting show yet at the Torrington Artisan Christmas Fair on Saturday 20th November at the Town Hall.”

“Webbers, Great Torrington are really pleased to be involved with the inaugural Artisan Christmas fair at the Town Hall on the 20th November,’ said Adrian Hardwick, Webbers Local Director, based in Great Torrington.

“The heart of the local community is very important to us as a company and even more so after the events that have shaped the world, we live in over the last 18 months or so. It is really important that communities work together and help each other out to keep local independent traders and crafts people in business, showcasing their entrepreneurial flair and ingenuity and this event will provide the perfect platform.”

Here’s your chance to solve any number of Christmas present problems and treat yourself at the same time! Tables will be up and running from 10am until 4pm, with plenty of delicious refreshments on hand.