First Antiques Fair to be held at Westpoint since start of 2020
As restrictions start to ease, antique shows are starting to return to the south west.
The Westpoint Arena, Devon County Showground, will hold its first Antiques Fair since February 2020 on the 5th and 6th June 2021.
Continuity Fairs the organisers of the event, have had to make some fundamental changes due to Covid 19 restrictions.
A spokesperson for Continuity Fairs said: “We have had to increase the size of the aisles, along with social distancing, sanitisation points, masks to be worn at all times, track and trace and one-way systems throughout the arena to ensure a safe Covid environment.
“With up to 200 stands indoors with everything for the antique and vintage home, there is something for everyone.”
The Westpoint Antique Home & Vintage Fair opens on Saturday morning at 8.30am and closes at 5.00pm.
It reopens on Sunday morning at 10.00am and the fair closes at 5.00pm. For further information please telephone Continuity Fairs 01584 873634.
