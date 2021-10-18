Firework display set to return to Barnstaple Rugby Club for 2021

Published: 1:02 PM October 18, 2021

The annual fireworks display at Barnstaple Rugby Club could be seen from aroudn the town. Picture: www.howardthomson.co.uk - Credit: www.howardthomson.co.uk

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, Barnstaple District Round Table are pleased to announce the annual fireworks will be back with bang.

On Sunday, November 7, Barnstaple Rugby Club, on Mill Road, will open the gates from 5.30pm with the event starting at 7pm.

This year the event will be supporting two local charities, ChemoHero and the North Devon Hospice.

This year’s display will again prove to be another showstopper as we celebrate the life of Lisa Claire Wallis the founder of the ChemoHero charity who sadly died from the disease back in September.

Barnstaple Round Table chairman, Darren “Gonzo” Trick, said: “The last 18 months have been hard on everyone and as a club supporting local charities and groups in the Barnstaple and the surrounding area, we wanted to support ChemoHero with the sad passing of Lisa, their founder as well as the North Devon Hospice.

You may also want to watch:

“Everyone knows of someone that has been affected by the ravages of cancer and due to the pandemic, many people have been unable to get the treatment and care they need, and this is where the charity sector steps in to provide that much needed support and care.”

The event normally attracts more than 3,000 people, where hot and cold refreshments are provided by Barnstaple Rugby Club and The Voice radio station for North Devon provides public address and music for the event.

This is the largest public firework display in North Devon and Barnstaple Roundtable has been putting this event on for well over fifty years.

Darren said: “It would be very difficult to put on an event of this size without the commitment and support from Barnstaple Round Table members and other neighbouring clubs from Bideford and Ilfracombe who come and support us and a big thank goes to Barnstaple Rugby Club and the Two Tiger fireworks display who always put on a great display.”

Barnstaple Round Table are always on the lookout for new members and is a non-political, non-sectarian association open to men between the ages of 18 to 45, from any profession or trade and the key objective of the association is to empower each individual to make a positive impact at home, work and in his community.

You can contact the club at info@barnstapleroundtable.co.uk