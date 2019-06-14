The band, called Tripswitch, are a new local four-piece psychedelic rock band. They will write and perform completely original material.

The band's live shows will include a backdrop of psychedelic oil wheels, abstract projections and light shows to give the audience a visual and sonic experience.

The Fatbelly Festival runs from Friday to Sunday at The Cottage Inn, with more information at www.fatbellybrewery.co.uk .

Tripswitch plan to record their debut album this autumn and have scheduled a tour next year to promote the album.

The band have four future shows planned. After debuting at the Fatbelly Festival, they will perform at The Ship and Pilot, in Ilfracombe, at 9pm, on Saturday, July 20, at a fundraising at Appledore Social Club at 9pm on Saturday, August 31 and at The Ancient Mariner, in Lynmouth harbour, at 9pm, on Saturday, September 14.