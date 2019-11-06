Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter plays Iris in Fame The Musical, coming to Barnstaple on November 12. Picture: Tristram Kenton Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter plays Iris in Fame The Musical, coming to Barnstaple on November 12. Picture: Tristram Kenton

Based on the hit film and followings the highs and lows of young people at New York's High School for Performing Arts as they follow their dreams, this bittersweet modern classic stars Hollyoaks' Jorgie Porter and theatre favourite Keith Jack.

The show sees the performing arts students navigate their way through romances and heartbreaks and the sheer elation of life as it explores the issues that confront many young people today.

These include prejudice, identity, pride, literacy, sexuality, substance abuse and perseverance.

It is on in Barnstaple from Tuesday, November 12 until Saturday, November 16.

The Gazette caught up with Jorgie and Keith to ask them what audiences could expect and whether they were looking forward to their North Devon trip.

Jorgie said of the show: "This is very high energy, quite a lot of stuff in the storyline and we don't hide or shy away from the issues."

She said she had not been toi Devon, but it was 'gorgeous', adding: "We don't work the whole day so we can go and investigate the town and really get to see where we are and to meet people."

Keith said he had been to Barnstaple with a previous Joseph tour but was looking forward to returning.

Expect high energy music, dance and drama with Fame The Musical at the Queen's Theatre Barnstaple. Picture: Tristram Kenton Expect high energy music, dance and drama with Fame The Musical at the Queen's Theatre Barnstaple. Picture: Tristram Kenton

He said: "The theatre is in the town centre and I just enjoyed walking around the town last time.

"The show is very grippy with a lot of heartbreak and nice individual stories with different characters and how their lives are affected by each other and by trying to get fame."

For tickets and show times, call 01271 316523 or go to https://www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/