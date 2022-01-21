News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > Things to do

Exercise the 'chuckle muscle' with comedian Jason Manford

person

Nikki Belso

Published: 12:00 AM January 21, 2022
Funnyman Jason Manford

Funnyman Jason Manford - Credit: Submitted

He’s back!  It’s been a busy few years for Jason Manford since his last smash-hit stand-up show but fans of his Absolute Radio show will know this nationally acclaimed comedian hasn’t changed a bit.

Jason said: “After the fun we had on my last tour ‘Muddle Class’, I’m excited to get back on the road with my new stand-up show, ‘Like Me’.

"In these trying times it’s always important to be able to get away for a couple of hours and exercise the old chuckle muscle!

"So I’m coming to the Queen's Theatre so we can have a good laugh together. See you then.”

Jason Manford will be at the Queen's Theatre, Barnstaple, on Thursday, January 27, and Saturday, March 12. Tickets are available online atwww.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com or by calling 01271 316523.

Theatre
Barnstaple News
North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Devonshire Freemasons Christmas grants to local foodbanks

Masons donate £20,000 to food banks

Tim Herbert

Author Picture Icon
Node Enterprise Centre at Roundswell, Barnstaple

OPINION: Hi-Tech – Is North Devon ahead or behind the curve?

Tim Jones

Logo Icon
North Devon MP Selaine Saxby

MP Selaine backs plans for boost to workers' pensions

Tim Herbert

Author Picture Icon
Devon fire logo

Specialist fire crews rescue horse trapped in ditch

Jim Parker

Author Picture Icon