Exercise the 'chuckle muscle' with comedian Jason Manford

He’s back! It’s been a busy few years for Jason Manford since his last smash-hit stand-up show but fans of his Absolute Radio show will know this nationally acclaimed comedian hasn’t changed a bit.

Jason said: “After the fun we had on my last tour ‘Muddle Class’, I’m excited to get back on the road with my new stand-up show, ‘Like Me’.

"In these trying times it’s always important to be able to get away for a couple of hours and exercise the old chuckle muscle!

"So I’m coming to the Queen's Theatre so we can have a good laugh together. See you then.”

Jason Manford will be at the Queen's Theatre, Barnstaple, on Thursday, January 27, and Saturday, March 12. Tickets are available online atwww.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com or by calling 01271 316523.