FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13

QUIZ NIGHT: Appledore Community and Sports Assn, teams up to six, £1 per person, cash prizes and snowball draw, 8pm.

LIVE MUSIC: Weekly, The Champ, Appledore, 9pm.

TABLE TENNIS: With Bideford Friday Afternoon Table Tennis Group, Bideford Youth Centre, 2.30-4.30pm, new members welcome, info 01271 861797, visit the Facebook page or drop in.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Bideford, Abbotsham and Alverdiscott, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

BARUM SHANTY FOLK WAILERS: Fremington Methodist Church, weekly, 10am-1pm, all welcome, hosted by Barnstaple & District

BIDEFORD COUNTRY DANCE CLUB: All newcomers, singles and couples welcome, experience not necessary, Northam Hall, weekly, 8pm, info 01237 476632.

THE WILD HATTERS: Live music at The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 9.30pm.

ART GROUP: Phase One, Ethelwynne Brown Court, East-the-Water, Bideford, 2-4pm, also Tuesdays, weekly, info 07967 656366.

BIDEFORD MEN'S SHED: Group meets weekly at the Bideford Sustainability Group hut at Springfield on the Tarka Trail, 10.30am, new members welcome, more info Gordon on 01237 478327.

BINGO: Every week, for North Devon Hospice, at Northam Leisure Centre, eyes down 7.15pm, all welcome.

ENGLISH FOLK DANCING: Northam Hall, 8-10pm, all ages and ability levels welcome, more info 01237 476632.

POP-UP CAFÉ: Barnstaple Library, with Christmas songs from Pathfield School, 11am, home-baked treats and hot drinks, all welcome.

WOOLHANGER CHRISTMAS CONCERT: At Woolhanger Manor, Parracombe, doors 6.45pm, with Vocal Accord, The Voice Community Choir and Pathfield School Choir, mulled wine, mince pies, Christmas stalls and raffle, for Children's Hospice South West, for tickets call 01271 325270, email josh.allan@chsw.org.uk or visit www.chsw.org.uk/woolhanger

REMINISCENCE CAFÉ: Northam Hall, 10am-12pm, info 01237 459337, every third Friday.

LUNDY ART GROUP: Blue Lights Hall, Appeldore, Christmas party, 10am-1pm.

CHRISTMAS COFFEE MORNING: Westward Ho! Big Lunch community event, Kingsley Hall, Westward Ho! 10am-noon, entry £2 for a cuppa and cake, plus raffle, proceeds to TorrAGE Ageing Well charity.

CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION: Barnstaple Jubilee Singers, Christ Church, Barnstaple, 7pm, with guests Orchard Vale School, Braunton Ladies Handbell Ringers, plus raffle and refreshments, adm free, collection for Age Concern Barnstaple.

TALK: 'Remember last summer' with Paul Madgett recapping on the 2019 wildlife walks with Barnstaple & District Devon Wildlife Trust, the Castle Centre, Barnstaple, 7pm for 7.30, entry donation £3, children free, includes refreshments.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

BINGO: Barton Road Community Centre, Whiddon Valley, Barnstaple, 7.30pm, for local charities.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 7.30pm.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

MUSIC CLUB: 11 to 16 years, The Small School Room, Kingsley Hall, Westward Ho! weekly 11am-1pm, supported by the Ho! Co-op Local Community Fund, all welcome, info 01237 478048.

FIBROMYALGIA SUPPORT GROUP: Regular meet ups, Saturday and Wednesday events, support and resources, for info email info@thefibroclinicsouthwest.co.uk or call 07968 511312.

BRAUNTON ART GROUP: Weekly at the Vivian Moon Centre, Chaloners Road, 1.30-3.30pm, if you have interest in art, painting or drawing, just drop in, help is available and new members are always welcome.

RUDH: Live music at The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 9.30pm.

POPPIN: Social drop in, Westward Ho! Baptist Church, 10.30am-12.30pm, for all ages, free tea and coffee, why not stop by?

FIRST REVIVAL: Live music at Appledore Social Club, 9pm, entry £1.50 (temporary membership) or £5 until March, music and events weekly.

BRAUNTON FC ABILITY: Free football for anyone with a disability, Braunton Academy astro turf pitch, 11am-noon, more info Mel on 07764 767955.

EXMOOR CAROLERS: Carols ancient and modern, St Mary Magdalene Church, Exford, 7pm, interval refreshments, retiring collection.

CONCERT: North Devon Choral Society, St Michael's Church, Torrington, 7pm.

TAW & TORRIDGE EMBROIDERERS' GROUP: Sticklepath Methodist Hall, second Saturday each month, 10am-3pm, why not come and join us for a free taster, info 01237 421341 or 01271 812995. NEW LOOK BINGO: 1-2-3 lines every game, Northam Leisure Centre (bottom hall), for ND Intensive Care, doors noon, eyes down 2.15pm, all in 310, last flyer £70, with Chunky, Barb & Sylvia, all welcome.

CROSSPATCH QUILTING GROUP: Fremington Parish Hall, second Saturday each month, 10am-4pm. New members always welcome, info 01271 321538.

CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL: St Margaret's Church, Northam, runs until Tuesday, 10am-4pm (Sunday 1-4pm), plus Saturday coffee morning 10am-noon.

CHRISTMAS CONCERT: With South Molton Town Band, at St Michael's Church, East Buckland, 7.30pm, entry £8, raffle and refreshments, info 01598 760437.

MAGNIFICAT: Concert with North Devon Choral Society, St Michael's Church, Torrington, featuring Bach's Magnificat and Cantata 65 plus Vivaldi's Magnificat and Gloria, 7.30pm, with soloists and full orchestra, tickets £15, children and students free, available from Tarka Books, Barnstaple, Torrington Jewellers and Walter Henry's Bookshop, Bideford, plus at the door or call 01805 628262.

CHRISTMAS COFFEE MORNING: Bideford Strand Bowling Club, 9.30-11.30am, tea, coffee, mince pies, bring and buy, tombola, raffle, and much more, all welcome.

BINGO: Combe Martin Bowling Club, Kingston Avenue, 7pm.

BIG BEAT BOOGLALOO: The Champ, Appledore, with DJ Pete Robinson, funk, soul and Latin vibes. From 8.30pm, free entry.

LYNMOUTH IN LIGHTS: Christmas Market, from 11am, with Santa's Grotto, market stalls, children's activities, best dressed dog, carol singing, 6pm raffle draw at National Park Centre.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15

BIDEFORD SALVATION ARMY: Bideford Baptist Church, every Sunday 3-4pm, all welcome.

DIVINE SERVICE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 6.30pm.

DIVINE SERVICE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

BARNSTAPLE QUAKER MEETING: Pilton Bluecoats Academy, Abbey Road, weekly, 10.30am.

CHARITY CAR BOOT SALE: Every Sunday (weather permitting) at Tesco, Rose Lane, Barnstaple. 10am - 2pm, cars £5 vans £7, sellers 9am. All fees to British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK. Info Maureen 07999 445489.

BIDEFORD AREA SERVICES: St Mary's Church, Bideford, 8/10am Holy Communion, 7pm Taize; Holy Trinity, Weare Giffard, 9.30am Holy Communion; St Nectan, Welcombe, 9.30am All Age Service; All Hallows, Woolsery, 9.30am chapel; St Mary & St Benedict, Buckland Brewer, 10am Morning Worship; St Nectan, Hartland, 10am breakfast church in chapel; St Andrew, Alwington, 11am, Morning Prayer (BCP); All Saints, Clovelly, 11am Holy Communion; St Swithun, Littleham, 11.10am Morning Praise; St James, Parkham, 6.30pm Carol Service in chapel.

BRAUNTON SERVICES: St Brannock's Church, 8.30am Said Eucharist, 9.45am Parish Eucharist, 6pm Nine Lessons and Carols by candlelight, followed by mince pies and mulled wine; Christ Church, Morning Worship, 9.45am, all welcome.

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE SOCIETY: Sunday service 11am, 115 Boutport Street, Barnstaple, plus Sunday school for youngsters up to age 20. Informal testimony meetings including accounts of healings held every Wednesday 6.15pm.

OPEN MIC/QUIZ NIGHT: The Joiners Arms, Bideford, open mic 3-6pm, quiz 9-11pm.

BIDEFORD QUAKER MEETING: Ethelwynne Brown Close, Bideford, EX39 4RH, weekly at 10.30am.

BINGO: Appledore Social Club, weekly, 7.30pm.

OUR SUNDAY QUIZ: For North Devon Cancer Care, now at Appledore Social Club, 7.30pm, every Sunday (excluding bank holiday weekends), teams of two to six, members £3, non-members £4, to book a table call 01237 473798.

EXMOOR CAROLERS: Carols ancient and modern, St John the Baptist Church, Bishops Tawton, 3pm, tickets £5 from 01271 343252.

APPLEDORE SINGERS: Charity Christmas Concert, for North Devon Hospice, at Northam Hall, 2.30pm, entry £6 inc tea/coffee/mince pies.

CAROL CONCERT: With Appledore Band, at Appledore Social Club, 6pm.

RAMBLERS WALK: Meldon Reservoir CP, 10.30am, Meldon Dam-Longstone Hill-Black Tor-Sourton Tor-South Down, 8 miles, info 01271 376274/07720 203737.

CHUNKY'S BINGO: Marlborough Court, Bideford, doors 6pm, eyes down 7.15pm, for local charities.

CHRISTMAS CONCERT: North Devon Sinfonia family concert, Braunton Academy Isaac Hall, 4pm, suitable for children, festive refreshments, tickets £5 (U18s free), from 01271 812221.

CAROLS: Appledore Social Club, 6pm, with Appledore Band.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 16

BAND REHEARSAL: Bideford Town Band, weekly at the Band room, Victoria Park, training band 6-6.40pm, junior band 6.45-7.30pm, senior band 7.45-9.30pm, more info 01237 475653.

APPLEDORE SINGERS: Appledore Baptist Church, all ladies welcome, 7.15-9pm, more info 01237 420652.

WAR GAMING CLUB: Weekly at St Johns Hall, Barnstaple Tesco (Rose Lane), from 7pm, and multiple systems supported inc War Hammer, X-Wing & Infinity.

WHIST DRIVE: Weekly, Griggs Close, Northam, new players very welcome, £1 to include tea, raffle and laughter, 7pm.

APPLEDORE ART GROUP: Friendly group meets 10am weekly, Appledore Community Hall, attendance £2 inc refreshment, all very welcome, more info 01237 425541.

BRAUNTON CAMERA CLUB: Weekly, The Fortescue House Club, Wrafton Road, Braunton, 7.30-10pm, call 07812 753361 or 01271 883306, or visit www.brauntoncameraclub.co.uk

APPLEDORE TAI CHI: Weekly, Blue Lights Hall, 7.30-9pm, info Alex 07747 833490.

LET'S DANCE JIVE: Ex-Services Club, St Georges Road, Barnstaple, beginners 8pm, improvers 9.30pm, until 11. Info Sue 07817 144292.

ROLL UPS: Indoor bowls, North Devon Leisure Centre, Barnstaple, 9.30am-12noon, also Friday, all welcome.

TORRINGTON CRAFT GROUP: Meets weekly 1-4pm Methodist Church Hall, info Jeanne 01805 622650.

BINGO: The Robins Nest, Bideford FC, eyes down 7.15pm, all welcome.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Westward Ho! Appledore and Northam, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

EUCHRE-STYLE 500: Now at Marlborough Court, Bideford, weekly, 2pm, adm £1.50, tea, biscuits & raffle, all welcome, info 01271 329656.

MUSIC JAM NIGHT: Weekly at Appledore Social Club, 8.30-10.30pm, fun friendly evening to play or listen.

FREMINGTON FITNESS: The Parish Hall, weekly, 10am moderate exercise in a friendly group, 11am 30mins of gentler exercise followed by coffee, all welcome, free taster session, info 01271 345581.

KNIT & MIX: Social drop-in knitting group, Barnstaple Library, 2-4pm.

CHAIR EXERCISE: For the over 60s, chair-based class at Blue Lights Hall, Appledore, 10.30-11.30am plus Barnstaple Baptist Church 2-3pm, first class free, info Claire on 07966 166953.

MOVE IT OR LOSE IT: 60-plus class for adults who want to keep moving, active and independent, St Brannock's Church Rooms, Braunton, 11am; 2pm Pilton Church Hall, first session free, call 07810 204545.

TIDDLERS 'N' TODDLERS GROUP: Tawstock Village Hall, all ages welcome, 9-11am, homemade snacks and refreshments provided, info 07890 046033/07368 422791.

TORCHLIT PROCESSION: With Appledore Band, from Pitt Hill 7pm, followed by Carol Service at St Mary's Church, Appledore.

CHRISTMAS BINGO: Parkham Village Hall, fresh turkeys, chickens and Christmas goodies for prizes, eyes down 7.30pm, all welcome.

NORTH DEVON DIABETES: Support group, Christmas get-together, Roundswell Community Hall, Barnstaple (Next to Sainsbury's), 10.30am, all welcome, more info 01271 371072 or 01769 572640.

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR: Moreton Court, Bideford, 10am-3pm, craft stalls, raffle, tombola and much more, free entry, all welcome.

BAUBLE PAPER CRAFTS: Barnstaple Library, 10am-noon, runs until Friday, come and make crafty festive paper decorations, suitable for all ages.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17

COFFEE MORNING & LUNCHES: Lavington Church, Bideford, 10am-1.15pm.

COFFEE MORNING: Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, meet new friends and chat, activities and facilities to suit all abilities, 10am-12.30pm.

KNIT & NATTER: Costa Coffee, Barnstaple High Street, informal and friendly group with knitters and crocheters of all ages and abilities, every Tuesday from 5.15-7.30pm.

BRIDGE GROUP: Fremington Parish Hall, 2-4.30pm, every Tuesday, all welcome, call 01271 345520 for more info.

HEALING: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, by SNU trained healers, 10-11.45am, all welcome.

FOLK OPEN MIC: The Champ, Appledore, 7.30pm.

BOWLING: Free indoor coaching, Kingsley Bowling Club, Westward Ho!, weekly, info 01237 472507.

BINGO: Ex-services & Social Club, St Georges Road, Barnstaple, 8pm, members & signed in guests.

SILVER SPURS: Square Dance Club, student night, St John's Community Centre, Barnstaple Tesco (Rose Lane), 7-9pm.

CHUNKY'S BINGO: Marlborough Court, Bideford, 7.15pm, all cash prizes, for local charities.

BIDEFORD CAMERA CLUB: Methodist Church Hall, High Street, 7.30pm, info www.bidefordcameraclub.co.uk

ROCK POP CHOIR: Weekly, Bishops Tawton Village Hall, 7.30pm, first session free, info Jax 07891 813474.

BINGO: The Vision Centre, Slade, Ilfracombe, doors 6.30pm, start 7.45, cash prizes, parking, for local charities and groups, all welcome.

BRAUNTON LIFE DRAWING: Kind Studio, 3 Velator Way, along from gym behind Tesco, 7-9pm, info 07929 531124.

NORTHAM CHORAL SOCIETY: Every Tuesday, Methodist Church Hall, Cross Street, 7.30pm, new voices always welcome, info 01237 478406.

HANDBALL: Weekly, Bideford Blacks Handball Club, Kingsley Sports Hall, 5.30-7pm (U12 & U14), 7-9pm (U16 and over), info bidefordblack@gmail.com

HAPPY DANCE FOR OVER 50S: St Peter's Church Hall, Fremington from 11.30am - 12.30pm followed by a friendly cuppa.

FUN & FELLOWSHIP: Bideford Salvation Army, Bideford Baptist Church Upper Hall, 2-3.30pm.

OCEANVIEW: Country Music Club, Alverdiscott Village Hall, 8.15-11pm, live music with Capricorn, all welcome, info Dennis on 01271 378273.

OPEN MIC: Acoustic open mic with Dogleg, The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 8-11pm.

CHAIR EXERCISE: For the over 60s, chair-based class at Newport Church Hall, Barnstaple 2-3pm, first class free, info Claire on 07966 166953.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers one week from Torrington, Frithelstock, Buckland Brewer and Weare Gifford, the next from Torrington, St Giles, Roborough, Frithelstock to Barnstaple town centre or supermarkets, £5 return, door-to-door. Call Shirley Davies on 07776 414740.

HEADWAY NORTH DEVON: Social drop in for those affected by head injuries or their families, the Salvation Army Hall, Oakleigh Road, Barnstaple, 10.30am-3.30pm, a chance to get together, share experiences and chat to volunteers who can offer advice and support, just drop in, info 07971 174960.

MUSICAL MEMORIES: The Vision Centre, Slade, Ilfracombe, for people with Alzheimer's/memory problems & their carers, first & third Tues of the month, 2-4pm, free parking, all welcome, more info 01271 863944 or 882927.

CAROL SERVICES: St Andrew's Church, Alwington, 6pm; St George's, Monkleigh, 6pm, St Nectan, Hartland, 7pm.

POULTRY WHIST DRIVE: Chittlehampton Village Hall, 7.45pm, prizes include turkeys, chickens, beef and pork, with dinners, bottles and other festive food prizes in the raffle, entry £2.50 and profits towards the upkeep of the hall, if you would like to donate any prizes, please call Peter on 01769 540036.

CAROLS & TEA: Westward Ho! Baptist Church, 2.30pm, all welcome.

TORRINGTON WALK: With Torridge Walk & Talk, meet the Puffing Billy 10.30am, level three mile walk, all welcome, info 01237 421528.

TRADITIONAL JAZZ: The Fox, Fremington, live band from 7.30pm.

CAROL SINGING: At Adams Hay, Combe Martin, 7pm, mulled wine and mince pies available, all welcome.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18

CASH BINGO: Appledore Community Hall. All cash prizes, running jackpot game, 7.15pm.

BIDEFORD HEALING GROUP: Every Wednesday, at the Sea Cadets Hall, Victoria Park, 10am-12noon, all very welcome.

THE VOICE: Community Choir, rehearsal, now at Barnstaple Rugby Club, 7.15-9pm, new singers welcome, info www.rejoicethevoice.org

BARNSTAPLE JUBILEE SINGERS: Christ Church, Barnstaple, join us 7.30pm, call Jenny on 07968 109378 or Maureen on 01271 378719.

BLUES OPEN MIC: The Champ, Appledore, 9pm.

BIDEFORD PHOENIX MORRIS: Weekly practice, Baptist Church, Bideford, 7.30pm, all welcome, info 01237 473798/420820.

TALKS & TALES: Combe Martin Community Centre, come along and share your memories of life in the village, 2-4pm, tea & coffee, info 01271 883784.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Barnstaple Salvation Army Hall, Oakleigh Road, 1 or 5.30pm (depending on leader availability), info 01271 321972.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Hartland, Clovelly, Woolsery and Welcombe, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

BINGO: Northam Leisure Centre, all cash prizes, flyer of £100, for Over & Above SBU appeal.

BIDEFORD FOLK DANCE CLUB: Northam Hall, 7.30pm, partners or experience not necessary, info 01237 423554.

BIDEFORD SEW SOCIABLE: Lavington Church Rooms (entrance Willet Street), come to sew, craft & natter, 7-9pm, details on Facebook.

SALSA CLASSES: The Coaching Inn, South Molton, for beginners, 7-8.30pm, all welcome, info 07549 291925.

DIGITAL ASSIST: Barnstaple Library, for those needing a little extra help with computing and getting started, 2.30-5.30pm, book at the library or call 01271 318780.

COLOURING & COFFEE: Fun colouring group for grown ups, Barnstaple Library 2-4pm.

FREE TAI CHI: Classes for 50-plus, weekly, the G4 Studio, Dadden Court, Clovelly Road Industrial Estate, Bideford, the charity provides gentle exercise for all those with mobility problems, post or pre-op, more info Ellie 07910 073463.

MIDWEEK WORSHIP: Christ Church, Braunton, 10.15am, followed by coffee and biscuits.

BIDEFORD RAILWAY HERITAGE CENTRE: Volunteer working parties meet every Wednesday at Bideford Station, for more information call 07854 590503.

LAUGHING & CRAFTING: Sessions at Bideford Sea Cadets Hall, every Wednesday, 1-4pm, £5, info email seagullshirlet@live.co.uk

RAMBLERS WALK: Nice&Easy Westward Ho! CP at Kipling Tors, 9am, Coast path-Abbotsham Court, 4 miles, info 01271 376274/07720 203737.

CAROL SERVICE: All Hallows Church, Woolsery, 7pm.

NATIVITY PLAY: (St James Church, Parkham), Nativity at Hill View Farm.

FREMINGTON WALK: With Torridge Walk & Talk, meet New Inn car park 11am, all welcome, info 01271 860780.