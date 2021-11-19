Elf the Musical at The Landmark - Tickets selling fast

The musical version of Will Ferrell’s classic Christmas movie is heading to Ilfracombe this December where it will be performed by local group Small Pond Productions.

After mistakenly crawling into Santa’s toy sack as a young orphan boy, Buddy is raised by elves at the North Pole. Unaware that is he human, Buddy’s enormous size and lack of natural toy-making skills that the other elves possess eventually forces Buddy to face the truth.

With Santa’s blessing, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, Walter Hobbs, a cynical no-nonsense workaholic. Buddy also discovers that most New Yorkers no longer believe in Santa and the spirit of Christmas.

The cast of modern Christmas classic Elf - Credit: Small Pond

The problem is Santa's sleigh will only fly if people believe in him. Buddy’s unrelenting sunny disposition and a profoundly ingrained love of Christmas not only creates hilarity amongst the cynicism of New Yorkers but may save Christmas. The hit musical version was first performed on Broadway in 2010.

Director Lee Baxendale said: “We’re all having so much fun creating this show; it’s hard not to when working with such a funny script, brilliant songs and an amazing cast.

“After being away from the theatre for over two years, due to covid, this is the perfect way to return with a bang. The show is packed with fun for all the family, colourful costumes, a brilliant set and effects, and all backed by a live 12-piece orchestra.”

The show has clearly been a popular choice with the public as, with two weeks to go Elf has already sold more tickets than any other show Small Pond has ever performed at the venue. With this in mind and the fact that it’s a show for all the family, the company has added an 11am Matinee to meet with demand.

This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is sing out loud for all to hear.

Billy Buckingham, who is playing Buddy, said: “I’m so excited to be playing my dream role in the show, even though it is definitely the biggest performing challenge I have ever taken on.

“Elf is so magical because at its heart, it's all about family and how important it is to spend the holidays with those you love. Most of all, Elf encourages us to believe in the spirit of Santa Claus and help his sleigh to fly so bring your festive cheer to the theatre and you're bound to watch the magic appear before your very eyes!"

Join Buddy, Santa, Jovie and the Hobbs family and Small Pond’s brilliant supporting cast in this all singing all dancing version of the festive favourite.

Due to such high demand only a limited number of tickets remain and the extra matinee goes on sale on Saturday, November 20, at 10 am. To book tickets call 01271 316523, go to www.Landmark-Ilfracombe.com or visit the box office at the Landmark or the Queens Theatre.