A total of 90 singers from rock and pop choirs DyNaMix, based in Barnstaple, and the Exeter-based Rhythm of Life Choir travelled 300 miles to a studio in Swindon to record an original song, When We Stand Together.

All proceeds of the single, written and produced by choir director Jax Gibbins will be donated to Alzheimer’s Society.

Jax said: “When the initial idea for a charity single came up last year, I never dreamed it would end up being one of the most humbling and memorable musical experiences of my life.

“What started out as just a lovely idea grew into this show of strength and unity against dementia and a feeling amongst us all that we were creating something very special.

“Several members of the choir have been personally affected by the devastating effects of Alzheimer’s and we all feel strongly that we want to help in our own small way to confront this terrible disease, which is the UK’s biggest killer and the only one we can’t cure, prevent or even slowdown. I am so proud of what we achieved and hope the people of North Devon will do their bit by buying the single and help us to raise as much money as possible.”

The single is available to buy from Wednesday, March 20 on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon Prime.

If you have questions or concerns about dementia, Alzheimer’s Society National Dementia Helpline 0300 222 11 22 can provide information and support. More information about the charity is available at alzheimers.org.uk.