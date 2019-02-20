Catch The Dreamboys at The Landmark in Ilfracombe on Friday, April 5. Catch The Dreamboys at The Landmark in Ilfracombe on Friday, April 5.

The Gazette has teamed up with Selladoor Worldwide to offer readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see the show – read on for more details.

The Dreamboys breathtaking show spectacular has been perfectly created for hen nights, birthday parties and girls nights out with all your friends.

With special guest appearances on some of the UK’s biggest TV shows such as The X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, Celebrity Big Brother, Loose Women, This Morning, Geordie Shore and The Only Way Is Essex, plus massive sold out worldwide tours, it’s no wonder The Dreamboys is the only show of its kind in history to have celebrity status.

If you’re looking for one of the very best girls’ nights out in the UK, look no further.

An action-packed two hour show from start to finish, The Dreamboys promise to leave their audiences always begging for more.

For ticket information call 01271 316523 or go to www.landmark-ilfracombe.com .