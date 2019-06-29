Visit Clay: A Festival of Ceramics, at Barnstaple Pannier Market on Sunday, June 30. Visit Clay: A Festival of Ceramics, at Barnstaple Pannier Market on Sunday, June 30.

From 10am to 4pm more than 70 studio potters and ceramic artists from across the South West and beyond will be gathering to sell their work and demonstrate their skills.

From emerging makers to established potters from the British studio pottery scene with many years of creative work behind them, this festival is all about the clay.

Visitors can discover a new wave of exciting emerging makers as well as browse the wares of some of the best established potters and artists in the South West.

There will also be a variety of demonstrations and workshops plus the chance to try your hand at the potter's wheel.

The event is presented by Devon Pop Ups and admission is £3, or £5 for two adults, with under 16s free. Or for more information about the day visit www.devon-pop-ups.co.uk .