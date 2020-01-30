Dom Joly's Holiday Snaps tour is coming to Ilfracombe. Dom Joly's Holiday Snaps tour is coming to Ilfracombe.

Dom Joly's Holiday Snaps is his first UK theatre tour since 2011 and Ilfracombe is only the fourth stop on the tour.

The creator of Trigger Happy TV will be talking about his exploits as a serial globe-trotting and seeker of dangerous travel spots.

From North Korea to Chernobyl, he's visited some of the most unusual places on the planet - including, of course, the Australian bush in the 10th series of hit TV show I'm A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here.

Joly famously attended school with Osama Bin Laden and, armed with a trusty Powerpoint, fans can expect his holiday snaps to serve up a tantalising mix of comedy and a sense of danger.

The best-selling author will meet fans after the show to sign copies of his latest book, The Hezbollah Hiking Club.

He said: "I've got this collection of weird holiday snaps. And I know there's that cliché that 'nobody wants to see anybody else's holiday snaps'. Well, my holiday snaps are really good. And I've got some really good stories with them.

"The theme is travel. The three things I'll be showing will be my own holiday snaps, holiday snaps from TV shows and holiday snaps from my books.

"So, for instance, when we did Trigger Happy TV, we went to Switzerland and found out our runner couldn't ski and then I got arrested for impersonating a yeti."

For tickets call 01271 316523 or go to https://www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com.