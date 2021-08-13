5 ways you can enjoy what North Devon's towns have to offer this summer

Promotion

Published: 5:06 PM August 13, 2021

Whether visiting the local market, spending fun family days out or paying a visit to the theatre, there’s plenty for you to enjoy in North Devon this summer, while keeping yourself and others safe.

Hannah Harrington, town centre manager for North Devon Council, reveals how you can support North Devon’s independent businesses, enjoy this summer safely and take part in their Live Love Local campaign.

1. Be kind to shop owners and staff

Though measures have lifted since Freedom Day, we’re still focusing on ways we can help residents enjoy the town safely. For this reason, many local businesses have kept some measures in place, and are still asking customers to wear masks indoors, use hand sanitising stations and stand apart when queuing. Where this is the case, we’d like people to respect these rules and be kind to local shop owners and staff.

Local businesses can download free Covid-19 posters from northdevon.gov.uk. - Credit: North Devon Council

It’s been a tough 18 months for us all, and we’re excited to welcome everyone back to the town, but we want to ensure that everyone feels comfortable. A smile and some kind words can help put everyone at ease and is a great way for our community to come back together.

2. Look out for the signs

We’ve made it easy for you to spot where a mask may still be needed by investing in signs and posters that local businesses can download from our website to put up in their windows. Keep your eyes peeled for prompts and this will make it simple for people to get out and about, and have fun.

3. Pay attention to others around you

Say hi and grab a photo with your favourite minion in Barnstaple. - Credit: North Devon Council

After speaking with residents, we recognise some people are still feeling a little nervous about leaving their homes. Remember to be polite and mindful of those around you, and allow them ample space when walking, as this will help reassure others and help our town thrive.

4. Go see a theatre show or take a trip to the cinema

The Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple. - Credit: Archant

Both of our theatres, and Scott Cinemas in Barnstaple are now entertaining audiences once more. The Landmark Theatre in Ilfracombe has reopened with a spectacular performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. Presented by Make the Move Rising Stars, it’s a perfect trip out for all the family. The theatre also has a packed programme filled with comedy, drama, music and community performances.

Funnyman, the pub landlord Al Murray, will perform at The Queen’s Theatre in Barnstaple on September 3, 2021. You can see Mock the Week regular Milton Jones on September 4 and from September 14 to September 19, you can view the world premiere of Dead Lies, by bestselling crime writer Hilary Bonner. Book your tickets online or call the box office on 01271 316523.

Safety continues to be the chief priority at both theatres, which is why each auditorium is sanitised before every show and audience members and staff are encouraged to wear masks, where possible.

5. Make the most of the outdoors

Support the North Devon Council Live Love Local and help local businesses thrive. - Credit: North Devon Council

While the wonderful weather’s here and children are off school, it’s the ideal time to head into town and see what activities are on offer.

You can enjoy alfresco dining at one of our many bars and restaurants, go meet the dinosaurs and pirates that are located around town and attend Fun Days at Pannier Market. There will be bouncy castles, face painting and plenty of arts and craft activities in Green Lanes. There’s a full list of Live Love Local events on our website.

Find out what Live Love Local events are taking place in North Devon's towns this summer. - Credit: North Devon Council

The town is also brimming with a rich tapestry of independent local businesses that you can peruse. They need your support now more than ever. By shopping locally instead of online, you help cut air miles, save energy and reduce waste, which is good for our planet. You’re also helping to put money back into our town, boosting our economy and saving local jobs.

Our Live Love Local campaign is all about encouraging people to get out there, stay safe and support one another.

