4 things you can now do in North Devon after lockdown eased on May 17

Promotion

Published: 1:03 PM May 25, 2021

It’s time to celebrate the next stage of lockdown easing by heading out into your local town again. Hannah Harrington, town centre manager for North Devon Council is here to encourage your support for their ‘Live Love Local’ campaign and let you know what’s open again for you to enjoy – let the day trips commence!

1. Indoor dining

The long-awaited indoor dining experience, oh how we’ve missed it. It’s been a challenging year for the hospitality industry so it’s more important than ever that we visit local restaurants, pubs and cafés now that they’re fully open, to show our support. But remember – social distancing is still in place and you are required to wear a mask when you’re not seated.

'Live Love Local' sign in Butchers Row, Barnstaple, North Devon. - Credit: North Devon District Council

2. Cinema - theatres are coming

Although we’ve got used to cosying up on our sofas to watch a film over the past year, let’s face it, popcorn at home never tastes as good! It’s just not the same as checking out the latest blockbuster with your friends on the big screen, so we’re thrilled that cinemas have opened their doors once more to welcome you back for films, refreshments and fun.

You can take your pick from some great venues, including Scott Cinemas in Barnstaple and Embassy Cinema in Ilfracombe.

If going to the cinema is not your thing and you’re someone who prefers live performances then fear not, Queen’s Theatre in Barnstaple and Landmark Theatre in Ilfracombe, will be reopening soon with a variety of entertainment planned over the coming months. Safety measures will, of course, be in place to keep you safe during the entertainment.

Landmark Theatre in Ilfracombe, North Devon. - Credit: North Devon District Council

3. Museums

Our museums have also reopened and the Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon has two brand new exhibitions on display to welcome you back - 'Home: Documentary Photography' celebrates the community by illustrating the everyday lives of Devon, and 'Weird, Wild and Wonderful – The Myth, Relics and Folklore of North Devon' showcases eleven celebrated artists, inspired by tales surrounding the museum.

You can book tickets for free online or over the phone, with visits spaced out throughout the day to keep everyone safe and comfortable.

'Live Love Local' poster for the North Devon District Council Campaign. - Credit: North Devon District Council

4. Leisure and sports centres

For those of you who like to work out with a gym buddy, then you’re in luck, as government guidelines now allow group exercise sessions. North Devon Leisure Centre and Ilfracombe Pool and Gym are back open for indoor sports and entertainment. All you need to do is book your place on the Leisure Centre app or through the website.

Tarka Tennis Centre is also open for indoor games and lessons for all ages. ‘Tots tennis’ for children aged two-four, ‘red tennis’ for children aged four-eight, ‘seniors' tennis’ and ‘pay and play’ are all now running sessions throughout the week.

So, what are you waiting for? Let’s get back to your local community and show your support as we come out of lockdown once more.

Go to northdevon.gov.uk/livelovelocal to find out more about the ‘Live Love Local’ campaign.

Follow @livelovelocalnorthdevon on Facebook and Instagram to keep up to date with what’s happening in your community.

North Devon Council’s Live Love Local campaign is supported by the European Regional Development Fund and Her Majesty’s Government.