Tribute show celebrates music of Neil Diamond

“What a beautiful noise / Comin’ up from the street / Got a beautiful sound / It’s got a beautiful beat.”

Perhaps these lyrics underscore more than any others the evergreen appeal of Neil Diamond, a performer, songwriter and entertainer whose name will echo down through the ages.

Award-winning Fisher Stevens celebrates the music of Neil Diamond, one of the world’s greatest ever singer songwriters, in A Beautiful Noise at Barnstaple's Queen's Theatre.

Fisher Stevens and his sensational band pay tribute to five decades of Diamond’s biggest hits including Brooklyn Roads, Heartlight, September Morn, Hello, Longfellow Serenade, Love on the Rocks, Forever in Blue Jeans, He Ain’t Heavy, Cherry Cherry, Song Sung Blue, I Am... I Said, America, Holy Holy, Soolaimon, Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show and, of course, Sweet Caroline, plus many more.

With Stevens’ extraordinary vocal range, relaxed sense of humour and stage presence, live band and backing singers, this is the ultimate musical tribute that all Neil Diamond fans, old and new, have been waiting for.

With over 50 years since his first hit single and with sales of over 130 million records, the legend that is Neil Diamond is without doubt one of the greatest performers and best-selling artists of all time.

A Beautiful Noise - a tribute show that is no way affiliated or endorsed by Neil Diamond - is at the Queen's Theatre on Thursday, March 10. For tickets, call the box office on 01271 316523 or online at www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com